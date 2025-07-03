CertiK Cements Institutional Presence After CEO’s Strategic Engagements in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the largest Web3 security services provider, has strengthened its institutional foothold with the rollout of CertiK Institutional, a full-cycle suite of advisory and security solutions tailored for global regulators, financial institutions, banks, asset managers, enterprises and digital asset platforms.

The announcement capped a two-day programme of high-level meetings and roundtables in Hong Kong, led by Co-Founder and CEO Prof. Ronghui Gu. These engagements deepen CertiK’s ties with the regulated financial sector and regulatory bodies.

Institutional Engagement Underscores Market Demand for Trusted Blockchain Infrastructure

On 27 and 30 June, Professor Gu held bilateral meetings, chaired a panel discussion, and a closed-door roundtable with senior executives from global banks, broker-dealers, and digital asset firms.

Discussions centered on key institutional priorities: stablecoin risk frameworks, tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), compliance gaps, and the infrastructure needed to support regulated digital asset markets. Across all sessions, a clear consensus emerged that successful institutional adoption of blockchain depends on transparency, and real-time security infrastructure – areas where CertiK is already recognized as a trusted partner in multiple regulatory frameworks.

CertiK also co-hosted a C-level panel with OSL, Hong Kong’s first licensed virtual asset trading platform. Titled “Global Outlook on Stablecoin & Tokenized Capital Markets,” the event featured speakers from OSL, HKT Digital Ventures, and Galaxy, and drew over 60 professionals from banking, legal, and fintech sectors. The panel explored tokenization, licensing models, and the path toward cross-border regulatory alignment—reinforcing CertiK’s position at the forefront of institutional Web3 strategy.

CertiK Institutional Expertise: Purpose-built for Regulated Markets

CertiK Institutional is a full-spectrum suite of advisory and technology solutions purpose-built for regulators, financial institutions and enterprises. It combines CertiK’s core strengths in blockchain security, auditing, and real-time monitoring to support risk management, compliance and tokenization in regulated environments worldwide.

CertiK’s institutional offerings include:

Advisory, Licensing and Accreditation Support: CertiK provides end-to-end guidance on regulatory frameworks, licensing pathways, tokenization strategy, and assurance reporting. To strengthen internal readiness, CertiK also offers structured training and accreditation programs—designed to build institutional capabilities in compliance, risk, and digital asset operations.

Security and AML Compliance Consulting: A full-scope approach to blockchain security and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, that help uncover vulnerabilities, design action plans, and implement tools and disclosures that protect institutions. Our support includes proof-of-reserves verification to meet transparency standards, smart contract audits. Ongoing training ensures compliance teams stay aligned with evolving regulatory expectations.

SkyInsights and Skynet Monitoring: Meet global AML standards with SkyInsights v2, a powerful suite of tools for real-time Know Your Transaction (KYT) and Know Your Address (KYA) capabilities, built for institutions to meet global compliance requirements. Skynet provides continuous on-chain surveillance and anomaly detection—together offering a complete view of institutional compliance exposure.

CertiK Anchors Institutional Growth in Hong Kong, Expands Worldwide

CertiK has established Hong Kong as its strategic base for institutional and regulatory engagement in Asia and globally. As a selected participant in the Hong Kong government’s OASES initiative and an active member of the Cyberport network, CertiK works closely with regulators, financial institutions and technology partners to build compliant, secure Web3 infrastructure.

Beyond Hong Kong, CertiK leverages its regional insights to advance global best practices. The firm regularly collaborates with regulators and industry bodies to shape policy frameworks that promote security, transparency, and institutional trust in blockchain ecosystems. This dual focus—deep local engagement and worldwide advocacy—positions CertiK to accelerate the safe, scalable adoption of digital assets for institutions around the globe.

“CertiK is honored to support regulators, financial institutions and enterprises on their digital asset journey, with institutional-grade, compliance-ready web3 solutions,” said Prof. Ronghui Gu, CEO & Co-Founder, CertiK. “Auditability, resilience, and trust are non-negotiable for institutional blockchain adoption. CertiK’s technology meets the regulatory and operational standards demanded by the world’s leading financial players, and our recent engagements in Hong Kong confirm we’re already delivering the security and assurance they need.”