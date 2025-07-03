Motorcycle Rental Market to USD 693.46 Million by 2032, Owing to The Rising Demand for Flexible, Affordable Urban Mobility and The Booming Tourism Sectors | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Motorcycle Rental Market Size was valued at USD 292.63 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 693.46 million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 10.06% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Rapid adoption of two-wheelers as a practical choice for transportation needs within congested urban sectors will augment the Motorcycle Rental Market growth. As the new-generation consumers favour the travelling experience over the destination, many are renting motorcycles to beat the city’s traffic congestion and parking woes, and have the time of their lives on the free roads. At the same time, the increase in tourism and recreation is also driving demand, as rentals offer an affordable and convenient way to visit urban and rural areas alike.

The U.S. motorcycle rental market is projected to grow from USD 95.87 million in 2023 to USD 219.91 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.67%. Fueled by tourism, interest in recreational riding, and flexible mobility options, this steady growth continues to rise. There is potential in the market for rental service providers and fleet expansion.





Motorcycle Rental Market Report Scope:

The rise in global tourism, especially in scenic and adventure spots, is driving demand for flexible and affordable motorcycle rental options.

Commuter Motorcycles and On-Road Bikes Drive the Motorcycle Rental Market

Dominating Urban Mobility with Practicality, Efficiency, and Versatility

By Product: The commuter motorcycles segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for over 58%. This is because commuter motorcycles are the most practical and affordable solution for transportation, especially in an urban and semi-urban setup. Their simplicity, fuel efficiency, and maintenance accessibility make them an excellent daily commuter vehicle. These lots are dedicated to commuter and economical motorcycles, not sport or pleasure bikes, which are less reliable and much more expensive, and therefore, a bit more esports and less a lot more approachable and much more accessible to the common consumer. The availability and usefulness of these cars have made them a necessary component of many people’s daily commute and the segment’s largest market share.

By Type: The on-road segment dominated the motorcycle market in 2023, capturing over 68% of the market share. This results from the functionality and adaptability of the on-road motorcycles designed for paved roads and highways. These serve wide and varied purposes from tourism to daily commuting to recreational riding. Compared to off-road motorcycles, on-road motorcycles offer a smooth ride and enhanced handling over city streets and highways. They have the best market share as they are easily adaptable to different tours and rides.

By Application: The commuting segment led the market in 2023 with more than 54% share, driven by the increasing preference for motorcycles as an urban transportation solution. Motorcycles are viewed as a more effective, economical, and convenient alternative to cars and public transit, particularly in over-crowded urban areas. These mesh with the demand of the commuter for practical mobility, reducing travel time and fuel costs. They also provide ease of parking and maneuverability in traffic, making them great for everyday urban use. The trend of riding motorcycles mainly for commuting is on the rise and has proved to be pivotal in maintaining the top market position of this segment.

North America Leads the Motorcycle Rental Market with Strong Demand and Tech Investments, Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Hub Driven by Urbanization and Tourism

The North American region held a dominant position in the market with a share exceeding 42% in 2023. There is substantial demand from the major countries such as the United States and Canada, that contributes to this significant market footprint. This dominance can be attributed to such factors, including highly developed industrial infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and an existing, well-established manufacturing and automotive sector. Further, several factors such as continued investments in technology and sustainable solutions also contribute to the growth of the market in this region. North America leads the electric motorcycle market, which can be attributed to the increasing penetration of electric motorcycles along with the growth of rental fleets aimed at the environmentally conscious consumer.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently witnessing the fastest growth in the motorcycle rental market. This surge is primarily fueled by the rising popularity of motorcycles in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia. These countries, like many others, have a booming population with developing urbanization and a need for affordable and flexible modes of transportation. Another important contributor to motorcycle rentals is the young age group and the growing tourism industry. Additionally, the presence of government initiatives toward road infrastructure development and the rise in adoption of shared mobility services also boost the market growth. In turn, the Asia-Pacific region has been experiencing the highest growth in terms of motorcycle rentals and is leading the rapid adoption of new technologies.





