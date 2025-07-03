Game-based Learning Market Surges to $17.82 Billion by 2030 - Dominated by Duolingo (US), Kahoot! (Norway), Skillsoft (US)

Delray Beach, FL, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Game-based Learning Market is projected to grow from USD 6.23 billion in 2025 to USD 17.82 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period, according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Game-based Learning Market"

270 - Tables

61 - Figures

385 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=146337112

Game-based Learning Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising mobile technology penetration to expand game-based learning accessibility

Cognitive and psychological benefits of gamification to increase its acceptance in learning environments

Rising corporate focus on employee engagement and upskilling to drive GBL integration in training

Restraints

Concerns over screen time and digital addiction to affect adoption in younger demographics

Resistance from traditional educators and institutions to slow down implementation

Opportunities

Growing demand for skill-based and experiential learning

The global growth of GBL is fueled by increased digitization in education

List of Top Companies in Game-based Learning Market

Duolingo (US)

Kahoot! (Norway)

Skillsoft (US)

Pearson (US)

Stride Inc. (US)

Game Strategies (Spain)

Fundamentor (India)

Quizizz (US)

Tenneo (US)

EI (US)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=146337112

The game-based learning market is driven by the rising demand for engaging and interactive educational tools, the growing adoption of digital learning environments, and increasing smartphone and internet penetration. Enhanced learner retention, personalized learning experiences, and integrating advanced technologies such as AI, AR, and VR further propel the market. Additionally, the shift toward skill-based and competency-driven education supports sustained growth.

Integrating generative AI into game-based learning platforms is emerging as a transformative advancement, reshaping content creation, personalization, and learner engagement. By enabling real-time adaptation of scenarios, dynamic feedback, and conversational learning companions, generative AI enhances the interactivity and scalability of gamified education. Additionally, the growing adoption of immersive technologies such as AR and VR allows for highly realistic simulations and experiential learning environments. These advancements, combined with increasing regulatory emphasis on digital accessibility and data privacy in educational technologies, are expected to significantly influence product development, market expansion, and user adoption across the game-based learning landscape.

The immersive hardware segment, comprising AR/VR headsets, smart glasses, and mixed reality tools, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the integration type segment of the game-based learning market due to its ability to deliver highly engaging, experiential learning environments. These technologies enable learners to interact with complex concepts through real-time simulations, spatial visualization, and hands-on practice, significantly enhancing retention and skill acquisition. As educational institutions and enterprises increasingly adopt immersive tools to support remote learning, vocational training, and safety simulations, the demand for such hardware is accelerating, supported by falling device costs and growing content availability.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=146337112

The technology and software sub-segment of the corporate and workforce training segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the game-based learning market due to the rapid pace of digital transformation and the need for continuous upskilling in tech-driven industries. Game-based learning tools provide a dynamic approach to education, particularly for intricate topics like coding, cybersecurity, and software development. By incorporating interactive and scenario-based training, these tools engage employees in a hands-on learning experience. This method facilitates deeper understanding and retention of complex concepts as individuals actively participate in simulations and real-world scenarios, thus enhancing their problem-solving skills and practical application of knowledge. As companies increasingly invest in digital talent development and remote training solutions, this sub-segment is gaining traction for its scalability, cost-efficiency, and ability to improve engagement and knowledge retention among tech professionals.

North America, particularly the US, commands a leading position in the global game-based learning market, driven by advanced digital infrastructure, widespread adoption of educational technologies, and the presence of key market players. The region benefits from substantial investments in EdTech, with academic institutions and corporations increasingly leveraging game-based methodologies to enhance learner engagement, knowledge retention, and performance outcomes. In the US, K–12 schools, higher education institutions, and training centers have adopted digital learning ecosystems incorporating gamified content, interactive simulations, and adaptive assessments to foster active learning.

The growing demand for personalized and competency-based education has further accelerated the integration of GBL platforms that offer real-time feedback, rewards, and progress tracking. Organizations across technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance in corporate training are adopting game-based learning to bridge skill gaps, improve employee onboarding, and support continuous professional development. Simulation-based learning, gamified microlearning, and scenario-driven modules are being used to deliver engaging and scalable training solutions. North America’s innovation-friendly environment and high digital maturity support integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), and learning analytics within game-based learning solutions.

Leading companies with significant US operations, including Duolingo, Skillsoft, Pearson, and Stride, are actively shaping the market through in-house product development, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Government initiatives promoting digital education, federal grants for EdTech innovation, and workforce development funding further reinforce market growth. High mobile device penetration and widespread internet connectivity enable the effective deployment of game-based platforms across diverse educational settings, from urban classrooms to remote workplaces. Post-pandemic hybrid and remote learning trends have increased demand for flexible and engaging digital solutions, making game-based learning a preferred method. Providers are responding with cloud-based platforms, data insights, and customizable content that align with educational and corporate standards. As the demand for interactive and measurable training experiences grows, the US game-based learning market is set for continued growth, supported by a strong policy framework and advanced technology.

The game-based learning market offers significant opportunities driven by rising demand for personalized, engaging, and outcome-oriented education across academic and corporate sectors. Growth in digital infrastructure, increased smartphone usage, and the push for remote and hybrid learning further expand the market potential. Players can tap into these opportunities by developing curriculum-aligned content, integrating emerging technologies such as AI, AR, and VR, and offering multilingual solutions for global reach. Strategic partnerships with educational institutions and enterprises and localized offerings for underserved regions can help providers scale effectively and address diverse learner needs in an evolving digital education landscape.

Get access to the latest updates on Game-based Learning Companies and Game-based Learning Industry