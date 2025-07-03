INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Compass Diversified Holdings of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - CODI

NEW YORK, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CODI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether CODI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 8, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired CODI securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On May 7, 2025, CODI issued a press release “disclos[ing] non-reliance on its financial statements for fiscal 2024 amid an ongoing internal investigation into its subsidiary, Lugano Holding, Inc.” and “announc[ing] that it intends to delay the filing of its first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q.” The press release disclosed that “[t]he Audit Committee of CODI’s Board of Directors promptly launched an investigation after CODI’s senior leadership was made aware of concerns about how Lugano was potentially financing inventory” and that “[t]he investigation . . . is ongoing but has preliminarily identified irregularities in Lugano’s non-CODI financing, accounting, and inventory practices.” Accordingly, “[a]fter discussing with senior leadership and investigators, the Audit Committee of CODI’s Board has concluded that the previously issued financial statements for 2024 require restatement and should no longer be relied upon.”

On this news, CODI’s stock price fell $10.70 per share, or 62.03%, to close at $6.55 per share on May 8, 2025.

