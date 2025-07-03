W Chain Unveils W Swap and WAVE: Transforming DeFi with Unprecedented Yield and Performance

Dubai, UAE, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



W Chain, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial infrastructure, has officially launched W Swap, a next-generation decentralised exchange (DEX) built natively on the W Chain blockchain. This milestone is complemented by the debut of WAVE, the protocol’s high-yield incentive token designed to power sustainable decentralised finance (DeFi) growth. Since its launch on 17 June 2025, W Swap has experienced remarkable early momentum, with daily transaction volumes surging from just 100 pre-launch to 4,520 on 22 June, signalling strong community interest and early adoption across key markets.

Built on W Chain’s high-throughput, low-fee Layer-1 blockchain, W Swap employs an Automated Market Maker (AMM) model that enables efficient liquidity provision through initial pools such as WCO/USDT and WAVE/WCO. Liquidity providers earn 0.3% trading fees, distributed via LP tokens, while also benefiting from elevated WAVE emissions—particularly during the early adoption phase. The architecture has been optimised for ease of use, capital efficiency, and accessibility for both experienced DeFi users and newcomers.

The WAVE token, which launched staking functionality on 20 June 2025, is the cornerstone of W Chain’s incentive structure. Users can stake LP tokens to earn WAVE in addition to trading fees, or directly stake WAVE tokens themselves to earn projected yields of up to 700% APR. Within weeks of launch, WAVE is already trading at 300% above its initial price, a reflection of strong market demand and effective tokenomics. Furthermore, 10% of all emissions are directed to a protocol-owned treasury, ensuring “unruggable” liquidity and reinforcing W Chain’s commitment to long-term sustainability.

Community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting both the usability and performance of the platform. One early user, Danny , commented:

“W Swap is just what we’ve all been waiting for—fast, slick, and a great starting point for W Chain’s journey into DeFi. We can now bridge from Ethereum and BNB Chain into W Chain and farm using the Wave platform. Currently, the APRs are massive, and we’re building our bags. A great project with a great team to work with.”

Echoing this sentiment, Gary, another active community member, noted:

“W Swap has a clean, crisp UI that is simple to understand—even the less experienced members of the crypto community will find it easy to use. We’re still early in terms of adoption, but as more trading pairs are added, the platform will become even more appealing. W Swap ties seamlessly into the farming, bridge, and pooling functionalities.”

Looking ahead, W Chain is preparing to roll out its next major protocol upgrade—WSWAP v4—targeted for Q4 2025 to Q1 2026. This version will incorporate significant enhancements inspired by Uniswap v3, including concentrated liquidity, multiple fee tiers, non-fungible LP positions, and a time-weighted average price (TWAP) oracle. These core upgrades will vastly improve capital efficiency and integration capabilities across the DeFi stack.

Beyond the foundational features, WSWAP v4 will introduce several advanced innovations aimed at extending functionality and improving user experience. These include a Hooks Framework to enable programmable logic during swap and liquidity events; a Dynamic Range Auto-Rebalancer offering passive and active liquidity strategies; and an ERC-20 LP Token Wrapper to allow NFT LP positions to be used across lending, staking, and yield farming applications. Additional improvements include fee booster mechanics, staking integration with WAVE and WCO, gas-optimised smart contracts, cross-pool routing, and DAO-governed extensibility for secure and flexible protocol evolution. Real-time analytics, profit tracking, and integration with W Chain’s native oracle layer will further enhance transparency and capital decision-making.

With a clear roadmap, rapidly growing user base, and high-performing DeFi primitives already live, W Chain is positioning itself as a leading platform for decentralised finance in Asia-Pacific and beyond. The combination of strong infrastructure, user-centric design, and high-yield opportunities provides a compelling case for liquidity providers, yield farmers, and developers alike.

W Swap - https://app.w-swap.com/#/

https://app.w-swap.com/#/ Wave - https://wave.w-chain.com/

About W Chain

W Chain is an innovative leader in blockchain technology, developing secure and efficient payment solutions for businesses and individuals worldwide. With a focus on combining the benefits of both public and private blockchain networks, W Chain Network is creating a next-generation platform for global payments, smart contracts, and decentralised finance.

For more information, please visit, https://w-chain.com/

