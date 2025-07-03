Road Safety Market Analysis Report 2025-2034 | Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Safety Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Road Safety Market is valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11.5% to reach global sales of USD 15.8 billion in 2034



The road safety market plays an essential role in ensuring the safety of road users, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists, by offering various products, technologies, and solutions aimed at preventing accidents and reducing fatalities. Road safety encompasses a broad spectrum of solutions, including vehicle safety systems, traffic management infrastructure, road signage, and personal protective equipment.

With increasing global urbanization, the rising number of vehicles on the road, and growing concerns about road accidents, governments, and private organizations are investing heavily in road safety measures.



Additionally, the advent of advanced technologies such as autonomous vehicles, smart traffic systems, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication is further transforming the road safety landscape, providing new tools to enhance driver and pedestrian safety. The road safety market is expected to experience consistent growth as regulatory frameworks around the world become more stringent and consumer demand for safer roads and vehicles continues to increase.



In 2024, the road safety market saw significant developments, particularly driven by technological advancements in vehicle safety systems and infrastructure. The adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) gained momentum, with features such as lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control becoming standard in many vehicles. Additionally, innovations in smart traffic management systems, including intelligent traffic lights, real-time traffic data analysis, and adaptive signaling, helped reduce congestion and improve road safety in urban areas.



The rise of connected vehicles and V2V communication also played a pivotal role in preventing accidents by enabling vehicles to communicate with one another and with infrastructure. Furthermore, increased attention was given to road safety for pedestrians and cyclists, with cities introducing better infrastructure such as designated lanes, pedestrian crossings, and intelligent signage. Despite these advancements, challenges such as distracted driving, insufficient road infrastructure in developing regions, and the rising number of fatalities from human error continued to hinder progress in the overall road safety effort.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the road safety market is expected to evolve with continued emphasis on automation, connectivity, and sustainability. The rollout of autonomous vehicles is expected to revolutionize road safety, reducing human error, which is the leading cause of traffic accidents. Enhanced vehicle safety features, such as automatic crash notification, collision avoidance, and real-time driver behavior analysis, will become more integrated and widely available. In addition, smart cities and connected infrastructure will grow, allowing for real-time monitoring of traffic patterns, road conditions, and vehicle speeds, optimizing safety in urban environments.



The introduction of stricter safety regulations globally will further boost the market, particularly in emerging economies where road safety improvements are crucial due to rapid urbanization. As the need for more sustainable transportation solutions grows, the road safety market will also see a shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and their integration with smart infrastructure to further minimize environmental impact while improving road safety. With these advancements, the road safety market will be key in reducing fatalities and improving the overall quality of road transportation.



Key Insights Road Safety Market

Integration of ADAS technologies, including lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and parking assist, in vehicles to reduce accidents and improve driver assistance.

Growth in smart traffic management systems, including adaptive signaling and real-time data analysis, aimed at reducing congestion and improving traffic flow.

Increased adoption of connected vehicles and V2V communication systems that enable vehicles to interact with each other and with infrastructure to prevent collisions.

Greater focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety, with cities investing in dedicated lanes, smart crossings, and intelligent road signs to ensure safe road usage.

Advancements in autonomous vehicles, contributing to a significant reduction in human errors and improving overall road safety in the long term.

Rising global concerns over road safety and the increasing number of traffic-related fatalities are driving demand for improved safety solutions and technologies.

Technological innovations, such as ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and connected infrastructure, are revolutionizing the road safety market by providing advanced safety measures and prevention tools.

Government regulations and safety standards, including stricter safety norms for vehicles and road infrastructure, are pushing companies and cities to adopt safer technologies.

Growing urbanization and the increasing number of vehicles on the road are creating a greater need for road safety solutions to accommodate higher traffic volumes.

Despite technological advancements, the market faces challenges such as distracted driving, inadequate infrastructure in developing countries, and human error, which continue to be significant obstacles to improving overall road safety.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Road Safety market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024-2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Road Safety.

Road Safety market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025-2034.

Road Safety market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025-2034.

Short and long-term Road Safety market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Road Safety market, Road Safety supply chain analysis.

Road Safety trade analysis, Road Safety market price analysis, Road Safety Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Road Safety market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $15.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global



Road Safety Market Segmentation

By Service

Support And Maintenance

Managed

By Solution

Bus Lane And Section Enforcement

ALPR/ANPR

Incident Detection And Response

Other Solutions

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

