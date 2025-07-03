Smart Furniture Market Report 2025-2030, with Leading Player Profiles for Ikea, Sobro, Sleep Number, Hi-Interiors, Krini Furniture, Herman Miller, Desktronik, Nitz Engineering, and Steelcase

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Smart Table, Smart Desks, Smart Chairs, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Furniture Market was valued at USD 218.44 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 486.15 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.50%.

Rapid urbanization and shrinking living spaces have increased demand for multifunctional and space-saving solutions that smart furniture effectively addresses. Integrating IoT, AI, and connected technologies enables furniture to offer enhanced convenience, such as wireless charging, voice control, and automation, aligning with the growing trend of smart homes and offices. Consumers increasingly prioritize comfort and ergonomics, with smart furniture providing customizable features like adjustable seating and temperature control to improve well-being.







The smart desks segment dominated the market in 2024, reflecting strong demand driven by several key factors. Businesses and educational institutions increasingly adopt smart desks to enhance productivity, ergonomics, and workspace efficiency. Integrating IoT-enabled features, such as height adjustment, health monitoring, and connectivity with other devices, adds significant value. Additionally, the rise of hybrid work models has accelerated investments in advanced office furniture to support flexible work environments, growing awareness of employee well-being, and the need for sustainable, tech-driven solutions further fuel market expansion. Cost savings from energy-efficient designs and long-term durability also make smart desks a preferred choice.



The dominance of North America in the global smart furniture market in 2024, is closely linked to the region's substantial imports of wooden office furniture valued at approximately USD 838 million, with over 30 million items imported.

Major suppliers such as Canada, China, Vietnam, Mexico, and Malaysia contribute significantly to fulfilling the demand for office furniture in the U.S., indicating a robust supply chain and strong market appetite. This large volume of imports reflects ongoing investments in office infrastructure and home workspaces, which increasingly incorporate smart furniture solutions like smart desks, chairs, and tables. Integrating technology, such as IoT connectivity, ergonomic adjustments, and wireless charging, into traditional wooden furniture meets evolving consumer needs for comfort, productivity, and convenience.



Smart Furniture Market Report Highlights

In the global smart furniture market in 2024, the residential segment dominated in revenue, capturing the largest application share of over 53%.

The residential application segment was also the fastest growing within the smart furniture market, exhibiting a CAGR of over 15% over the forecasted period in 2024.

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global smart furniture market, accounting for over 31% of the market.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the smart furniture market, with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the smart furniture market include Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Sobro, Sleep Number Corporation, Hi-Interiors srl, Krini Furniture Pvt Ltd, Herman Miller, Inc., Desktronik, Nitz Engineering GmbH, Steelcase Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $218.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $486.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Smart Furniture Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Smart Furniture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Smart Furniture Market Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Smart Furniture Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Smart Table

5.3.2. Smart Desks

5.3.3. Smart Chairs

5.3.4. Others (sofa, benches)



Chapter 6. Smart Furniture Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Smart Furniture Market Application: Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Smart Furniture Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Commercial

6.3.2. Residential



Chapter 7. Smart Furniture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Smart Furniture Market: Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

7.3. Smart Furniture Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Smart Furniture Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share, 2024

8.4. Company Heat Map/ Positioning Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.6. Company Profiles

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Sobro

Sleep Number Corporation

Hi-Interiors srl

Krini Furniture Pvt Ltd

Herman Miller, Inc.

Desktronik

Nitz Engineering GmbH

Steelcase Inc

