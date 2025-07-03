2025 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars Available on July 10

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announces that the 2025 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars will be available for purchase starting on July 10 at noon (ET). Both struck at the Philadelphia Mint, they are limited to 150,000 coins each, and orders are limited to 10 coins per household during the first 24 hours of sales.

Valued for their connection to America’s rise to prominence and their beauty, these coins were originally minted between 1878 and 1935, and they embody the spirit of a young and vibrant nation. In 2021, the Mint began reissuing Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars, commemorating the centennial of the last minting of the Morgan Dollar and the first minting of the Peace Dollar.

Recreated using modern technology and historical Mint assets, the 2025 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars are priced at $91 each and rendered in 99.9% silver with a reeded edge.

Former Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan (1845-1925) designed the Morgan Silver Uncirculated Dollar, which was minted from 1878 to 1904 and again in 1921. This iconic silver dollar represented the country’s westward expansion and industrial development in the late 19th century. The obverse features Liberty in profile. A Phrygian cap (also known as a liberty cap), flora, and crown incused with the word “LIBERTY” adorn her head, while 13 stars, “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “2025” encircle her. The reverse depicts an eagle with outstretched wings clasping arrows and an olive branch, encircled by a wreath consisting of acorns and oak leaves. Reverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The Peace Silver Uncirculated Dollar symbolized the country’s coming of age as an international power, while recognizing the sacrifices made by its citizens in World War I and celebrating victory and peace. It was approved in 1921 by former Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon, designed by renowned Italian American Sculptor Anthony de Francisci (1887-1964), and minted until 1935. The obverse (heads) features Liberty in profile with a radiant crown on her head. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.” The reverse (tails) depicts an eagle at rest holding an olive branch above the inscription “PEACE.” Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The Morgan and Peace Silver Uncirculated Dollars are encapsulated and packaged in a single, elegant blue box with sleeve and an accompanying Certificate of Authenticity.

Both coins are included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts. No more than 10% of products with limited quantities will be distributed to authorized bulk purchasers.

To set up a “Remind Me” alerts for each individual product, please visit:

https://www.usmint.gov/morgan-silver-dollar-2025-uncirculated-coin-25XE.html (product code 25XE) for the Morgan Silver Uncirculated Dollar, or

https://www.usmint.gov/peace-silver-dollar-2025-uncirculated-coin-25XH.html (product code 25XH) for the Peace Silver Uncirculated Dollar.

The Morgan and Peace Silver Uncirculated Dollars are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. Subscriptions come with free shipping and are the only way to automatically receive all future releases of your favorite products. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. To learn more, visit https://www.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

The Morgan and Peace Silver Uncirculated Dollars will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Please visit https://www.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to Mint products, the Mint will not accept nor honor orders placed for both coins prior to the official sale date of July 10, 2025, at noon ET.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: