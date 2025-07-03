Planisware - Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract - H1 2025

Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Planisware SA to Rothschild Martin Maurel from May 13, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as of June, 30 2025:

  • 0 shares
  • € 1 ,814,805

During the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025 the following transactions were executed:

 Number of transactions executedTraded volumes
in number of shares		Traded volumes
in €
Buy4,458254,2626,510,196.48
Sell4,688255,0625,845,615.66

It is recalled that as of December 31, 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 800 shares
  • € 1,792,646

