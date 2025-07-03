Deadline Alert: Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 18, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Reddit, Inc. (“Reddit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RDDT) securities between October 29, 2024 and May 20, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR REDDIT INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 1, 2025, after market hours, Reddit released its first quarter 2025 financial results, marking a third consecutive quarter with slowdown in daily active user growth. On this news, Reddit’s stock price fell $4.96, or 4.2%, to close at $113.83 per share on May 2, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 19, 2025, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded Reddit’s stock, stating that Google’s AI features would likely cause “permanent” disruptions to user traffic for Reddit, and that traffic to Reddit from Google Search would continue to decline and ultimately hurt Reddit’s advertising revenue. On this news, Reddit’s stock price fell $5.24, or 4.6%, to close at $107.99 per share on May 19, 2025.

Then, on May 21, 2025, Baird analysts downgraded Reddit’s stock, citing similar concerns as Wells Fargo. On this news, Reddit’s stock price fell $9.79, or 9.3%, to close at $95.85 per share on May 21, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) changes in Google Search’s algorithm and features like AI Overview were causing users to stop their query on Google Search; (2) these algorithm changes were materially different than prior instances of reduced traffic to the Reddit website; (3) Defendants were aware that the increase in the query term “Reddit” on search engines was because users were getting the sought after answer from Google Search without having to go to Reddit, and not because they intended to visit Reddit; (4) this zero-click search reality was dramatically reducing traffic to Reddit in a manner the Company was unable to overcome in the short term; (5) Defendants, therefore, lacked a reasonable basis for their outlook on user rates and advertising revenues; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Reddit securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 18, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.