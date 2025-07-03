Entrepreneur Elias Leivadaras Shares Proven Leadership Frameworks in New Book

Keratsini, Greece, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startups rarely fail because of bad ideas—they fail when leadership doesn’t evolve. That moment when founders feel stretched thin, uncertain, and overwhelmed is exactly what seasoned entrepreneur Elias Leivadaras addresses in his new book, “The CEO You’re Becoming.” Published by Leimax Digital, this sharp and practical leadership book offers real-world guidance rooted in founder decision-making frameworks. It serves as a definitive leadership guide for entrepreneurs ready to scale with clarity and confidence.

“This is for founders navigating chaos—balancing investor pressure, product demands, and team responsibilities,” said Leivadaras. “They’re asking if they’re still the right person to lead. I’ve been there. Brute force might get you started, but it won’t scale. You need founder decision-making frameworks and a clear mindset to lead a startup that lasts.”



“The CEO You’re Becoming” sets the stage for what many founders urgently seek: a direct path to growing into the kind of leader their company truly needs. Structured with clarity and written with depth, the book equips founders with practical tools to lead amid uncertainty. It offers proven frameworks to sharpen priorities, support sound decisions, and reinforce internal stability. For anyone exploring how to become a great CEO, the book offers a clear, practical path to sustainable leadership.

While written for startup founders, “The CEO You’re Becoming” delivers value across the leadership spectrum. Corporate executives and directors will find it especially relevant when refining how they influence at scale.

Among today’s leadership books, “The CEO You’re Becoming” stands out for its focus on strategic clarity over tactical noise. Leivadaras explores how experienced leaders can move beyond execution toward alignment, reduce friction, and foster stronger team cohesion. It speaks directly to professionals leading complex initiatives, helping them delegate effectively, navigate internal dynamics, and create rhythm and accountability across departments.

Startup founders and entrepreneurs will recognize a key truth: a company can’t scale unless its leadership does. From designing autonomous teams to systemizing decisions, the book helps founders carve out space for vision, product development, and long-term growth, without losing connection to culture or quality.

Solo entrepreneurs and emerging leaders will also find tangible value. With simple, high-impact practices for time management, decision rituals, and mindset alignment, the book shows readers how to become a great CEO, regardless of team size. It is a grounded entrepreneurship mindset book that speaks to the daily realities of growing a business, especially when doing it alone.

More than a typical leadership book, “The CEO You’re Becoming” is a tool for real transformation. Leivadaras offers a transformative guide for navigating leadership with clarity, resilience, and purpose.

To learn how to become a centered, strategic leader in your own venture, visit theceoyourebecoming.com.

