Savvy STR Agents Founder Announces Debut Book: How To Sell Your Short-Term Rental for More Money

Asheville, North Carolina, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy STR Agents founder Tyler Coon has announced the release of his first book, How To Sell Your Short-Term Rental For More Money. Drawing on years of specialized experience and success in the rapidly growing Short Term Rental (STR) market, the book offers an unprecedented, actionable guide designed to help sellers and agents navigate this unique niche and maximize profits.

More than just a how-to guide, the book is a practical, results-driven playbook designed to help STR owners and real estate agents understand how to maximize the value of a short-term rental when it comes time to sell. Unlike generic guides that skim the surface, Coon’s book is filled with actionable insights, real strategies that his own team uses every day to help clients sell smarter and more profitably. From navigating bookings during showings to marketing the true income potential of a listing, the book reveals the nuances that make selling an STR fundamentally different from listing a typical residential home.

Coon stated, “It’s designed to give readers the tools they need to act. It’s about teaching people how to position their property, how to speak the language of STRs, and how to avoid the costly mistakes that so many make in this space.”

One of the core themes of the book is that STRs are not like traditional homes, and so, they shouldn’t be sold like them. From the language used in listings to how revenue is presented, everything has to reflect the unique value of a functioning business, not just a structure with four walls. Coon dives into the importance of creating a detailed information sheet that showcases occupancy rates, seasonal income projections, and value-add opportunities, essentially pitching the property as a profitable venture, not just a piece of real estate. He also points out that many sellers fail because they hire agents who don’t understand the STR space.

In the book, Coon outlines how to navigate logistical challenges such as showings while the property is actively booked. One standout anecdote illustrates the kind of outside-the-box thinking that’s become his signature: “We’ve had moments where a buyer was ready to see a home, but it was booked with a guest. We gave the guest a gift card to grab lunch, and that hour gave us just enough time to show the property and ultimately close the deal.” It’s this kind of creative problem-solving that sets Savvy apart.

Another major focus of the book is on expanding beyond the traditional multiple listing service (MLS). Many agents make the mistake of relying solely on the local listing service, assuming that exposure equals results. But Coon details how his team also lists properties on specialized STR platforms, investment-focused email lists, and private networks, all targeted directly at the right buyer demographic. “You have to meet buyers where they are. And for STRs, that often means going way beyond traditional real estate platforms,” he stated.

Coon’s motivation for writing the book stems from a desire to uplift the entire short-term rental industry: “At the end of the day, people are going to work with agents, whether they use us or someone else. But if I can make the entire industry better by sharing what works, then that’s a win. Better listings mean better sales, more investor confidence, and more momentum for everyone in the space. We don’t trip over pennies to get to dimes here.”

This philosophy of rising together is baked into the culture at Savvy STR Agents, the firm Coon founded in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2019. Since then, he has expanded the business to include more than forty agents across 25 U.S. markets, from Florida to Southern California and Pennsylvania. While most founders eventually take a step back, Coon remains on the ground, selling properties and mentoring agents firsthand. His leadership and deep knowledge have helped Savvy become one of the most respected real estate teams in the STR space.

Coon believes that doing business the right way, through transparency, education, and respect, can still lead to incredible success. “Too many people think they have to cut corners or follow the old way of doing things to make it in real estate,” he said. “But when you do things right and deliver value, people remember. They refer. They come back. That’s how you build something lasting.”

Whether you're a seller looking to cash out on a successful STR investment or an agent hoping to better serve clients in this growing niche, How To Sell Your Short-Term Rental For More Money offers the clarity, strategy, and real-world tactics you need to succeed. With this book, Tyler Coon is truly sharing the roadmap he’s used to transform a passion into a national powerhouse.

