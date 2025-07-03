Successful fundraise of £2m for elevate.io, the Figma for video

LONDON, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Blackbird and the browser-based collaborative video editor elevate.io, announces a successful £2 million top-up raise. This fully subscribed investment will accelerate elevate.io’s move from proven product-market fit to scale-up phase.

elevate.io: Browser-based, desktop-quality — with patented IP

elevate.io is a collaborative online video editor with professional-grade tools that runs entirely in the browser. For creators, it feels like a high-performance native desktop app. Powered by Blackbird’s patented, responsive technology and fully hardware agnostic, elevate.io delivers smooth, frame-accurate editing with real-time and asynchronous collaboration. This unique mix of performance and accessibility removes traditional barriers, costly hardware, and complex installs, making professional video production accessible for creators worldwide.

Solving a bottleneck in the Creator Economy

Legacy video editing tools were not designed for today’s decentralised creator economy. Traditional software needs heavy local processing, large file downloads, and time-consuming rendering just to collaborate — while most browser-based editors sacrifice playback quality and responsiveness. elevate.io solves this with frame-accurate, smooth playback and a seamless, fully online editing experience, enabling teams and individuals to collaborate instantly without needing to export or download files.





Clear path to revenue

elevate.io launched its paid Creator Plan in February 2025 and has a growing subscriber base, proving clear market validation. The raise will fast-track product development and go-to-market efforts as the company scales. The global creator economy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2027. elevate.io addresses this surge in demand with a best-in-class solution and a serviceable market valued at $6.9 billion.

Blackbird Executive Chair, Ian McDonough, said:

"We believe elevate.io will do for video editing what Figma did for design — unlocking collaborative workflows for millions of creators and brands. With our experienced team and proven technology, this raise puts us in an excellent position to scale up.”

Contacts:

Blackbird plc | Tel: +44 (0)20 8879 7245

Caroline Steiner, Director of Communications

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Its patented technology allows frame-accurate navigation, playback and editing in the cloud. Its products include Blackbird®, used by broadcasters, sports and news specialists, and elevate.io, its browser-based platform for the Creator Economy. Blackbird also licenses its core technology under its ‘Powered by Blackbird’ model, helping video companies move to the cloud.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c87c1a49-8d92-4c7b-84f3-d99853efae86