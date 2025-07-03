RIB Software Recognized as a Leader for Construction Management Software by Independent Research Firm

Stuttgart, Germany, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STUTTGART, July 3, 2025 – RIB Software, a key provider of construction and BIM software to customers in the AEC industry since its inception in 1961, has been named a Leader in the prestigious 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for Construction Management Software (CMS). Recognized for driving innovation and delivering real impact for customers, RIB stands at the forefront of the Leader Quadrant alongside industry players like Autodesk and Procore, but with a distinct focus on solving challenges that matter most to today’s construction professionals.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant is an independent, evidence-based benchmarking report that evaluates 12 of the world’s most prominent CMS vendors. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the evaluation comprised two-and-a-half-hour live product demonstrations with pre-set scenarios, desk research and vendor responses to an 83-point questionnaire covering four technical, five functional and eight market momentum categories. RIB’s inclusion in the Leader quadrant was driven by its strong performance across both product capabilities and market momentum—a reflection of its commitment to helping construction teams build smarter, safer, and more sustainably.

“This recognition validates our continued efforts to deliver forward-thinking, end-to-end solutions that empower the entire construction value chain from owners, to general contractors and subcontractors, at every stage of a project,” said RIB Software CEO, René Wolf.

“It also highlights our unique ability to understand our customers’ real-world challenges and translate them into innovative software solutions that bridge process gaps, drive greater efficiency and sustainability, and enable more transparent, collaborative ways of working. The result is projects that are delivered with stronger margins, higher quality, and greater confidence.”

Key strengths highlighted in the report include:

Robust health and safety compliance functionality

Strong field operations and mobile capabilities

An extensive solution suite that offers a comprehensive one-stop shop CMS

A clear roadmap for AI, analytics, and 6D BIM innovation

According to Verdantix, the construction industry is under increasing pressure to overcome productivity challenges, regulatory shifts, and the need for seamless data continuity. RIB’s platform stands out for its ability to unify these complex demands through advanced analytics, mobile-first design, and scalable architecture tailored to diverse project needs.

This achievement underscores RIB’s position as a strategic technology partner for the global construction industry, driving digital excellence and supporting a safer, more efficient built environment.

“This recognition from Verdantix reinforces our commitment to raising the bar in compliance and safety across the industry,” Wolf concludes. “We’re proud to lead in this area, helping our customers proactively manage risk, stay ahead of evolving regulations, and achieve measurable sustainability outcomes. But we see this as just the beginning. AI is the next frontier in construction technology, and we’re fully committed to bringing its potential to life for our customers. Our goal is to be the leading AI partner in AEC, delivering intelligent, connected solutions that truly transform how projects are planned, built, and delivered.”

About RIB Software

Driven by transformative digital technologies and trends, RIB is committed to propelling the industry forward and making engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable.

Throughout its 60+ year history, the business has expanded its global footprint to incorporate more than 550,000 users and 2,300 talents, with the vision of transforming the operation into a worldwide powerhouse and providing innovative software solutions to its core markets.

Managing the entire project lifecycle, from planning and construction, to operation and maintenance, RIB connects people, processes and data in innovative ways to ensure its customers always complete projects within budget, on time and to high quality, while reducing their carbon footprints.

RIB Software is a proud Schneider Electric company.

For more information, please visit: www.rib-software.com.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm that serves a global client base consisting of the world’s most innovative corporations, technology and services vendors, and investors. Our insights and analysis form a foundation of the most granular data available in the marketplaces we serve. This allows us to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions that business leaders depend on when they are setting out to reach their most important goals. verdantix.com

Media Contact

Kim Immelman

Global Marketing Leader

kim.immelman@rib-software.com

Attachment