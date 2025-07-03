HIMS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HIMS) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers securities between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HIMS.

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Hims was engaged in the "deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk;" (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company's collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) the communication between Hims and the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo") would facilitate a long-term collaboration that would ensure continued access to the weight-loss drug Wegovy for Hims subscribers; (2) Novo approved of Hims' offerings of compounded semaglutide products under the "personalization" exception; (3) branded Wegovy would be offered alongside compounded semaglutide options on the Hims platform, thereby expanding user choice; and (4) Defendants made positive statements about the Novo partnership and Hims users' ongoing access to Wegovy alongside compounded semaglutide products.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HIMS. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Hims & Hers you have until August 25, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com