Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
   
Class A SharesPIC.A$0.08000
Preferred SharesPIC.PR.A$0.10625
   

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

