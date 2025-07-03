Linkage Global Inc Announces First Half 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Linkage Global Inc Linkage Global Inc

TOKYO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (“Linkage Cayman”, or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

First Half 2025 Selected Financial Metrics

  • Total revenues decreased by approximately $1.30 million to approximately $3.50 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $4.80 million for the same period of 2024.
  • Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, from approximately $0.71 million for the same period of 2024. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31%, while integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56% during the same period.
  • Net loss increased from approximately $1.41 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $3.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

First Half 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues declined by approximately $1.30 million, or 27.02%, from approximately $4.80 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, to approximately $3.50 million for the same period of 2025, mainly due to a sharp drop in cross-border sales.

Revenues from cross-border sales fell by approximately $3.74 million, or 82.35%, from approximately $4.54 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.80 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025. EXTEND, our Japanese subsidiary, contributed $0.43 million or 12.32% of total revenue, down 87.66% year-over-year. This decline was driven by poor market response to its 3C electronics product strategy. In response, the Company shifted focus to higher-margin, fully managed e-commerce services and reallocated staff accordingly. The cross-border business is now being restructured, with new product selections and the Company plans to explore TikTok store and livestream sales in Japan.

Revenues from Integrated e-commerce services surged by $2.44 million, or 930.08%, from approximately $0.26 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, largely due to the launch of fully managed e-commerce operations in 2025. This new model, contributing $2.59 million in revenue and $2.46 million in gross profit, involves end-to-end store management for merchants, with fees based on gross merchandize volume (GMV).

Revenues from digital marketing dropped from approximately $0.13 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.08 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, after ending the Google partnership in January 2025 and beginning deregistration in April. Revenues from training and consulting, TikTok agent services declined by $0.10 million, or 75.25%, from $0.13 million to $0.03 million.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues fell 80.34%, from approximately $4.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, to approximately $0.80 million for the same period in 2025. This was mainly due to a sharp drop in cross-border sales costs, which declined $3.33 million, or 84.09%, from $3.96 million to $0.63 million, reflecting reduced procurement in line with lower sales. In contrast, costs for integrated e-commerce services rose $0.04 million, or 34.55%, from $0.13 million to $0.17 million. Of this, $0.13 million was related to the new fully managed e-commerce business, primarily covering staff salaries. Commission costs declined due to the termination of related services.

Gross Profit        

Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million, or 280.57%, from approximately $0.71 million to approximately $2.70 million, mainly driven by the new fully managed e-commerce business, which contributed $2.46 million in profit with a 95.12% margin. The high margin was due to low operating costs, mostly staff salaries, with no enterprise resource planning development expenses in the current period as they were previously recognized. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31% due to a shift toward higher-margin products. Integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56%, also driven by the new business model.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses rose by 91.01%, from approximately $2.27 million to approximately $4.34 million, mainly due to higher general and administrative expenses, which increased 123.94%, from $1.74 million to $3.90 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, which was primarily attributable to the allowance for credit loss, stock-based compensation and post-IPO financial and legal consulting fees.

Selling and marketing expenses dropped 31.15%, from approximately $0.23 million to approximately $0.16 million, due to lower freight and advertising costs, as well as lower marketing and promotion expenses.

Research and development expenses declined 7.87%, from approximately $0.30 million to approximately $0.27 million, as ERP development staff shifted to operational roles and their salaries were reclassified under business costs.

Other Expenses

Other expenses mainly include non-operating income and interest expenses, net. Non-operating income rose from $998 to approximately $0.39 million. Net interest expenses increased significantly from approximately $0.06 million to approximately $1.50 million, mainly due to the issuance of $10 million in convertible bonds in October 2024, with an actual interest rate of 42.52%, generating $1.56 million in interest expenses during the reporting period.

Income Tax (Provision)/Benefit

Income tax (provision) /benefit decreased by approximately $0.56 million, from approximately $0.02 million of tax benefit for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.34 million of tax expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily attributable to net profit for the fully managed e-commerce operation services with a tax rate of 16.5%.

Net Loss

As a result, net loss increased by approximately $1.68 million, or 119.62%, from approximately $1.41 million to approximately $3.09 million.

About Linkage Global Inc

Linkage Global Inc is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no operations of its own. Linkage Cayman conducts its operations through its operating subsidiaries in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through its operating subsidiaries, the Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services. For more information, please visit www.linkagecc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742

  
Linkage Global Inc
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)		 
  
  As of
March 31,
2025		  As of
September 30,
2024		 
  USD 
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents  328,081   2,000,732 
Accounts receivable, net  6,405,486   6,302,696 
Inventories, net  35,675   66,331 
Deposits paid to media platforms     482,650 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net  1,625,517   2,689,581 
Amount due from related parties  1,243,450    
Short-term loan to third party  8,993,306   410,000 
Interest receivable from loan to third party  386,261    
Total current assets  19,017,776   11,951,990 
         
Non-current assets        
Property and equipment, net  50,594   85,807 
Right-of-use assets, net  516,167   653,730 
Total non-current assets  566,761   739,537 
TOTAL ASSETS  19,584,537   12,691,527 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable  324,069   624,723 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  303,413   236,813 
Short-term debts     32,810 
Current portion of long-term debts  243,557   428,702 
Contract liabilities  208,483   533,625 
Amounts due to related parties     314,544 
Lease liabilities - current  203,600   231,978 
Convertible notes  7,884,325   964,865 
Interest payable of convertible notes  1,555,689    
Income tax payable  850,866   1,017,619 
Total current liabilities  11,574,002   4,385,679 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Long-term debts  734,023   839,560 
Lease liabilities – non-current  334,973   441,504 
Total non-current liabilities  1,068,996   1,281,064 
Total liabilities  12,642,998   5,666,743 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 21)        
         
Shareholders’ equity        
Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0025 per share; 998,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 3,080,000 and 2,150,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively) *  7,700   5,375 
Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0025 per share; 2,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 700,000 and nil ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively) *  1,750    
Additional paid in capital  8,564,021   5,591,596 
Treasury Shares  (500)   
Statutory reserve  11,348   11,348 
Retained earnings  (1,474,142)  1,613,217 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (168,638)  (196,752)
Total shareholders’ equity  6,941,539   7,024,784 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  19,584,537   12,691,527 


  
Linkage Global Inc
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)		 
  
  For the six months ended
March 31,		 
  2025  2024 
  USD 
Revenues  3,501,947   4,798,363 
Cost of revenues  (804,142)  (4,089,486)
Gross profit  2,697,805   708,877 
         
Operating expenses        
General and administrative expenses  (3,904,027)  (1,743,309)
Selling and marketing expenses  (157,637)  (228,956)
Research and development expenses  (274,371)  (297,811)
Total operating expenses  (4,336,035)  (2,270,076)
Operating loss  (1,638,230)  (1,561,199)
         
Other expenses        
Interest expenses, net  (1,496,504)  (60,726)
Other non-operating income  387,816   998 
Total other expenses  (1,108,688)  (59,728)
         
Loss before income taxes  (2,746,918)  (1,620,927)
Income tax (provision)/ benefit  (340,441)  215,161 
Net loss  (3,087,359)  (1,405,766)
Net loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders  (3,087,359)   
Other comprehensive income/(loss)        
Foreign currency translation adjustment  28,114   (10,107)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders  (3,059,245)  (1,415,873)
         
Loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders        
Basic and Diluted*  (0.90)  (0.67)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding        
Basic and Diluted*  3,415,533   2,084,890 


  
Linkage Global Inc
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)		 
  
  For the six months ended
March 31,		 
  2025  2024 
  USD 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss  (3,087,359)  (1,405,766)
         
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Effect of exchange rate changes  202,551   1,184 
Allowance for credit loss  1,344,218   568,229 
Interest payable of convertible notes  1,555,689    
Interest receivable from loan to third party  (386,261)   
Stock-Based Compensation  1,209,000    
Depreciation  22,205   40,959 
Amortization of lease right-of-use assets  114,791   110,229 
Inventory provision  4,328   2,203 
Deferred tax benefits     (216,713)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (1,649,559)  (725,166)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net  (261,232)  (3,233,957)
Inventories, net  26,328   539,517 
Accounts payable  (300,654)  (320,628)
Contract liabilities  (325,142)  25,350 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  66,600   (5,188)
Amounts due from related parties  341,426    
Amounts due to related parties  (314,238)  (16,189)
Tax payable  (166,753)  928,135 
Operating lease liabilities  (134,909)  (103,326)
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,738,971)  (3,811,127)
         
Cash flow from investing activities        
Repayments of loan to a related party  (99,876)   
Loan to third party  (8,640,000)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (8,739,876)   
         
Cash flow from financing activities        
Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares upon the completion of IPO     5,356,792 
Proceeds from Issuance of convertible notes  9,002,368    
Proceeds from short-term debts     132,258 
Repayments of short-term debts  (32,810)  (33,726)
Repayments of long-term debts  (124,959)  (179,420)
Repayments of other long-term debts  (108,037)  (878,962)
Payments of listing expenses     (150,606)
Net cash provided by financing activities  8,736,562   4,246,336 
Effect of exchange rate changes  69,634   (58,969)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  (1,672,651)  376,240 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period  2,000,732   1,107,480 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period  328,081   1,483,720 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Income tax paid     150,124 
Interest expense paid  33,056   65,901 
         
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:        
Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities  155,160   147,083 