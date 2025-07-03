Community Impact Coalition Commends Congressional Approval of “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Protecting Nonprofit Tax Status

Washington, DC, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Impact Coalition (CIC), a network of over 100 national and state nonprofits, today celebrates the final passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which protects critical nonprofit tax exemptions and keeps resources focused on mission-driven work.

The Community Impact Coalition commends Congress for preserving the current tax treatment of tax-exempt organizations and recognizing the vital role that nonprofits play. Maintaining the current approach to nonprofit taxation ensures that tax-exempt organizations can continue to meet urgent community needs.

We urge Congress and the President to continue to prioritize the work of nonprofit organizations in forthcoming policy debates. Protecting tax-exempt status is essential for the continued strength of charities, associations, and professional societies that serve the public and promote societal well-being.

The Community Impact Coalition will continue to advocate on behalf of tax-exempt organizations that serve our communities every day.

---

About the Community Impact Coalition

The Community Impact Coalition is a coalition of over 100 nonprofit organizations, including charities, trade associations, and professional societies. The coalition was launched by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) in January 2025. Its mission is to ensure lawmakers understand the value of 501(c) organizations and advocate against proposals that would eliminate their tax-exempt status.