JCPal Unveils Award-Winning Range of Shortcut Keyboards for Creative Professionals

Vancouver, Canada , July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCPal Technology, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of premium tech accessories, announced today the launch of Dash, an innovative range of wireless shortcut keyboards built specifically for creative professionals. With over 15 years of experience crafting smart, elegant, and functional tools, JCPal continues to elevate the creative process through purposeful design.





JCPal Unveils the Dash Wireless Shortcut Keyboards

Enhancing Creative Flow

Tailored for video editors, photo editors, graphic designers and digital artists, Dash seamlessly integrates with industry-standard softwares DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and Adobe Photoshop. Each keyboard features an intuitive color-coded software guide printed on the keys as well as preprogrammed shortcut hotkeys that streamline complex commands - enhancing efficiency, reducing friction, and keeping creators in their flow.

The Dash keyboards also offer deep customization options through web-based VIA software and interchangeable keycaps, enabling users to personalize the shortcuts and key layout to suit their unique workflow.

Award-Winning Innovation

“We designed Dash to help creatives stay in their flow,” said Matt Hocking, lead designer on the project and Art Director at JCPal. “By removing distractions and providing intuitive access to essential tools they allow creators to focus on what really matters - their ideas.”

This commitment to user-focused design was recognized with a 2025 Red Dot Product Design Award, celebrating Dash’s balance of minimalist aesthetics and powerful functionality. The award affirms JCPal’s dedication to crafting high-performance tools that elevate the creative experience.

Designed for Creative Control

With a streamlined, space-saving form and universal compatibility across Mac and Windows platforms, Dash fits seamlessly into any workspace. Ready out of the box, it ships preprogrammed and is fully customizable - making it a powerful addition to any creative professional’s toolkit.

Key Features:

Seven Preprogrammed Shortcut Hotkeys for instant access to essential functions

for instant access to essential functions Browser-Based Customization - no drivers or software required

- no drivers or software required 20 Swappable Shortcut Keycaps for personalized layouts

for personalized layouts Over 400 Hours of Battery Life with fast USB-C charging

with fast USB-C charging Tri-Mode Connectivity with Bluetooth (x3), 2.4Ghz and Wired USB-C

with Bluetooth (x3), 2.4Ghz and Wired USB-C Cross-Platform Compatibility with Mac, PC, iOS, Android, and Linux

with Mac, PC, iOS, Android, and Linux Durable PBT Keycaps and Gateron Linear Switches rated for 60 million presses

Available Now

The Dash Wireless Shortcut Keyboard is available now at JCPal.com and select retail partners.

Learn more about each of the five Dash models: DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic

About JCPal Technology



Since 2009, JCPal has been designing and manufacturing thoughtfully engineered tools for creative professionals and enthusiasts. Our mission is to create elegantly simple, functionally clever accessories that enhance the way people interact with their mobile and computing devices. Each product is built to empower creative expression wherever it happens, combining enduring quality with purposeful design.

