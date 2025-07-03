Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Methode Electronics, Integral Ad Science, Manhattan Associates, and Crocs on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of the following companies: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX).

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Methode Electronics, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of the Company, continuously holding your shares since June 23, 2022, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/methode-electronics-inc

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the Company. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Methode had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode's transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (2) Methode's attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle ("EV") space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode's strategic plans; (3) Methode's manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (4) Methode had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (5) as a result, Methode was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Integral Ad Science investors. Shareholders who have continuously owned IAS stock since March 3, 2023, may have standing to hold company officers and directors personally accountable for alleged misconduct and help implement corporate governance reforms. To join the IAS investigation, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/integral-ad-science-holding-corp

Previously, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose (i) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer ‘favorable’ and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; (iv) that the risk that competition ‘could result in increased pricing pressure’ or ‘could put pressure on us to change our prices’ had in fact transpired; and (v) as a result, the IAS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is reviewing potential legal claims on behalf of Manhattan Associates, Inc. shareholders. If you have continuously held MANH shares since before October 22, 2024, you may have legal rights. To participate, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/manhattan-associates-inc-2

Previously, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Manhattan Associates’ forecasting ability for its professional services; notably, the Company was either not truly equipped to deliver “responsible targets” for growth or, otherwise, Manhattan Associates’ services were not equipped to achieve such targets. Finally, the Complaint alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Manhattan Associates’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Crocs, Inc. If you are a long-term shareholder of CROX stock, you may be eligible to seek compensation and corporate governance changes. To join this action, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/crocs-inc

Previously, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose: (1) the nature and sustainability of HEYDUDE’s revenue growth by concealing that 2022 revenue growth was driven, in large part, by the Company’s efforts to stock third-party wholesalers and retailers following the February 2022 acquisition of HEYDUDE; (2) that as the Company’s retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, waning product demand further negatively impacted the Company’s financial results; and (3) that, as a result, Defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

