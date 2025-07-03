Shareholder Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Elanco Animal Health, Masimo, Fidelity National Information, and Super Micro Computer —Long-Term Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by officers and directors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated against certain of its officers and directors.

As a long-term shareholder, you may have legal standing to hold the company's officers and directors accountable for alleged misconduct. To join this action, click or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/elanco-animal-health-incorporated-2

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zenrelia was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) Elanco was unlikely to meet its own previously issued timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro; (iii) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Masimo Corporation

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Masimo Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

As a long-term shareholder, you may have legal standing to hold the Company's officers and directors accountable for alleged misconduct. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/MasimoCorporation

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company. The Masimo class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Masimo misled investors by creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Masimo's sales pipeline; (ii) Masimo's forecasting processes failed to adequately account for potential loss of sensor sales among Masimo's customers, as well as the potential decline in demand for premium and luxury audio categories; and (iii) Masimo provided materially flawed revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Fidelity National Information Services holding shares before February 9, 2021, click or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/FidelityNationalInformationServicesInc

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against Fidelity National Information Services. According to the complaint, on July 31, 2019, Fidelity National announced it had closed the acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $43 billion, consisting of $35 billion in cash and the assumption of $8 billion in debt. During the class period, defendants assured investors it had “successfully completed the Worldpay integration” and touted the benefits of the Worldpay integration for the Company.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. against certain officers and directors.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Super Micro, continuously holding your shares, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/super-micro-computer-inc-nasdaq-smci

Previously a class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Super Micro consistently overreported sales and underreported expenses. The Company had re-hired multiple executives who had left after its previous accounting scandal. The Company had a much closer relationship with related parties than it portrayed to the market. The Company failed to cease exporting products to areas under restriction by the U.S. government due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Super Micro, investors suffered damages.

