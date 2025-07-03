Luxembourg (July 3, 2025) – Alvotech S.A. announces that on June 25, 2025, the proportion of own shares held by Alvotech S.A. reached 6.73%, crossing above the 5% threshold of the total number of voting rights. The above percentage has been calculated on the basis of 22,484,087 own shares out of 334,038,147 shares in issue to which voting rights are attached.
Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
