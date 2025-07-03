Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Apple, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or acquired Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) securities between June 10, 2024 and June 9, 2025. Apple is a multinational technology company that engages primarily in the business of smart-device and computer design and manufacturing, entertainment and artificial intelligence ("AI").

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations That Apple, Inc. (AAPL) Misled Investors Regarding the Availability of Updates to its AI-Based Siri Feature

According to the complaint, in June 2024, Apple announced advanced AI-based Siri features as the primary reason for customers to purchase the iPhone 16. Plaintiff contends, however, that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Apple misstated the time it would take to integrate the advanced AI-based Siri features into its devices; (ii) accordingly, it was highly unlikely that these features would be available for the iPhone 16; (iii) the lack of such advanced AI-based features would hurt iPhone 16 sales; and (iv) as a result, Apple's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

When the truth was revealed, Apple's stock price fell, harming investors.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Apple, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class are required to submit their motions to the court by August 19, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

