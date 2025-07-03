Expert’s Presentation Reveals Untapped U.S. Asset That Could Quietly Offset the Cost of Trump’s Next Landmark Agenda

Baltimore, MD, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Washington debates the price tag of President Trump’s sweeping new economic agenda, a released presentation from former White House advisor Jim Rickards is drawing renewed attention to a vast—and long-overlooked—government-controlled asset.

According to Rickards, this resource has been quietly growing for over a century beneath land already owned by the federal government. And today, it may hold the key to financing large-scale national priorities—without raising taxes or borrowing abroad.

“The nature of this ‘trust’ is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades,” Rickards says in the brief.

A “Quiet Fortune” Held in Plain Sight

The presentation outlines how select regions across the U.S.—from Alaska to California to West Texas—are home to extraordinary untapped reserves.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas”, Rickards explains.

These reserves, he notes, have been locked away under layers of federal restrictions for generations—but that may be changing.

“Trump is moving fast to unlock this “endowment” as I call it… and fast-tracking companies that will recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America”.

A Renewed Push for Domestic Strength

While details of the “Big Beautiful Bill” remain under wraps, early drafts suggest a focus on national infrastructure, manufacturing, defense readiness, and energy independence—each requiring massive inputs of raw materials and rare minerals.

Rickards says the materials needed to support that vision are already here—if America is ready to use them.

“We have everything we need right under our feet,” he explains. “And now we finally have the chance to access it”.

“It’s not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks… But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined” .

“This Is Not a Handout”

Rickards is quick to note that this is not a stimulus program or redistributive policy.

“It’s not earmarked for any specific individual. I’m just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers” .

Instead, the presentation presents this as an opportunity for the country to rethink how it funds future priorities—not by borrowing from foreign adversaries, but by monetizing assets already in place.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, and U.S. Treasury. He helped design the Petrodollar Accord in the 1970s and has advised the U.S. government during multiple financial and national security crises. A New York Times bestselling author, Rickards is widely regarded as one of America’s top economic and geopolitical forecasters.