Demo Copy now available on desktop — Start copying Lead Traders in a simulated trading environment

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global crypto trading platform, is thrilled to announce that Demo Copy, a cornerstone feature of our social trading product, is now live on desktop, expanding access beyond its initial launch on mobile.

This exciting update makes it easier than ever for traders to experience zero-cost crypto paper trading on their preferred devices.

Demo Copy is a zero-cost crypto paper trading tool designed to help users simulate copying trades from top lead traders using virtual funds in a fully simulated trading environment. Many traders hesitate to start copy trading due to fear of loss and uncertainty about strategy performance. By replicating real trading with virtual funds, Demo Copy allows users to learn, practice, and build confidence before committing real capital.

Since its debut on the WOO X mobile app, Demo Copy has empowered countless users to explore copy trading safely and effectively. Now, with the desktop version available, even more traders can take advantage of this innovative tool.

Key Features

Follow Lead Traders’ moves in real time: Track and replicate the trades of seasoned lead traders as they happen, gaining insight into their strategies without risking your own capital.

Interactive dashboard with performance metrics: Monitor key indicators such as Return on Investment (ROI) and Profit and Loss (PnL) on an intuitive dashboard, helping you evaluate the effectiveness of different trading strategies.

Compare Lead Traders: Explore and analyze multiple lead traders’ performance and trading styles to select the ones that align with your risk tolerance and goals.

CounterTrading feature: Take advantage of WOO X’s innovative CounterTrading tool, which allows you to strategically hedge by taking opposite positions against lead traders when market conditions call for it.

Learn, practice, and optimize: Demo Copy is designed to help users build confidence and sharpen their trading skills by practicing in a simulated environment before committing real funds. This hands-on experience helps avoid common pitfalls and better prepares traders for live copy trading.

How to start copying Lead Traders on WOO X

If you aren’t registered yet, create your WOO X account by signing up here: https://woox.io/en/register



Learn all about Social Trading and its benefits by visiting the dedicated overview page: https://woox.io/en/social-trading



Visit the Social Trading page to browse a curated list of top-performing Lead Traders, each with detailed profiles showcasing key metrics like ROI, PnL, win rate, and drawdown: https://woox.io/en/social-trading/marketplace



Explore our curated selection of Hyperliquid whales tracking the performance of well-known whale traders on the Hyperliquid protocol: https://woox.io/en/social-trading/strategy?lt_id=683a65dcd94c3031fef64b78&strategy_id=6840fcb86d451a15cd8b908d





Ben Yorke, Vice President of Ecosystem at WOO X, said:

"We’re excited to bring Demo Copy to desktop, making it even easier for traders to experience the power of social trading without risking real capital. Demo Copy is designed to break down barriers for new and experienced traders alike by providing a zero-cost, fully simulated environment where users can learn, practice, and build confidence by following top lead traders in real time. At WOO X, we believe that by democratizing access to advanced trading tools and education, we can foster a smarter, safer, and more inclusive crypto trading ecosystem. This launch is a significant step toward that mission, enabling more people to take their first confident steps into the world of copy trading."

Closing remarks

Demo Copy lowers entry barriers and encourages wider crypto adoption by providing a safe simulated environment where users can practice and test trading strategies. This accessible approach helps traders build confidence and skills before moving to live trading, making crypto markets more inclusive and approachable.

At WOO X, our mission is to make crypto trading smarter, safer, and more accessible for everyone. To welcome new users, don’t miss our Welcome Bonus offer when you complete KYC verification: https://woox.io/blog/welcome-bonus-kyc

Ready to start?

Download the WOO X App or log in now to try Demo Copy today and take your first step into Social Trading: https://woox.io/download

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.6 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce311f0f-d596-4fba-b73e-9d13005d9a61