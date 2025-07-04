Released Presentation from Former CIA Advisor Suggests Untapped U.S. Asset Could Quietly Support Trump’s Ambitious Economic Plans

Washington, D.C., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As President Trump prepares to unveil what insiders are calling a “Big Beautiful Bill” to reshape America’s industrial and energy backbone, a resurfaced presentation from former Pentagon and White House advisor Jim Rickards points to a little-known domestic asset that could provide the financial foundation for agendas just like this one—without new taxes, debt ceilings, or foreign loans.

The presentation, authored and presented by Rickards, outlines a multi-trillion-dollar national resource base that has remained sealed off for more than a century, hidden beneath federal land.

“It’s been untouchable for years,” Rickards explains. “Yet over time, the estimated size of this resource has grown and grown… to the point where its raw value sits near unthinkable levels” .

The Wealth Beneath Our Feet

The presentation identifies a massive concentration of critical resources sitting dormant across public lands—minerals essential for building infrastructure, advanced weapons, artificial intelligence systems, energy grids, and more.

“You’re sitting on a copper deposit worth $50 billion, but under the last administration it was off-limits… Pennies on the dollar,” Rickards says. “Soon, those same mineral rights could be worth a fortune” .

Many of these resource sites have been tied up for decades. According to Rickards:

“The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada… it’s been shut down since 1978” .

“There’s a huge copper deposit in Arizona… enough to supply 25% of what we need right here in America. It’s been sitting there for 29 years”.

“Then there’s the infamous Pebble Mine in Alaska… mothballed since 1990” .

With a new policy push on the horizon, Rickards believes this dormant potential may soon be tapped—and the timing couldn’t be more significant.

“Not a New Program. But a New Era.”

Rickards emphasizes that this isn’t a stimulus check or redistribution scheme—it’s about finally accessing what’s already under American control.

“This is not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” he says. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

“It’s not an actual ‘trust fund’ or ‘endowment’ … I’m just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers”.

If President Trump’s legislative agenda includes plans to fund large-scale defense upgrades, infrastructure development, or energy independence—as many expect—it could be partially underwritten by these already-existing resource reserves.

Trump’s Push to Reopen America’s Resource Engine

Recent public statements from President Trump seem to support Rickards’ thesis. The former president has repeatedly stated that the U.S. needs to reclaim control of its physical resources and remove the barriers that have kept domestic production at bay.

“There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment,” Trump said. “I’m going to open them up. I’m going to let them use it” .

Rickards sees this as part of a broader “reset” in how the United States approaches economic strength, national security, and energy policy.

“Trump is moving fast to unlock what I’m calling an “endowment”… and fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

A Way Forward—Without Compromise

As political tensions rise over how to fund new federal projects, Rickards’ presentation offers a compelling possibility: that the answer may already lie beneath U.S. soil.

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now… for the first time in half a century—we can go get them” .

Whether or not this asset will be deployed as part of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” we don’t know. But Rickards says the window is open for many possibilities—and the implications could be profound.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, and U.S. Treasury. He played a key role in the Petrodollar Accord, helped manage multiple national economic emergencies, and has testified before Congress on financial threats. Rickards is the author of seven books on intelligence and economics, and currently serves as a strategic advisor focused on U.S. sovereignty and financial preparedness.