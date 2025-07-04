Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q2 2025

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q2 2025 was 48,900 GWT, compared to 36,700 GWT in Q2 2024. These figures exclude harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes by region/company for Q2 2025 (Q2 2024), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 11.1 (5.1)

Lerøy Midt: 16.9 (15.7)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 20.9 of which 9.8 was trout (15.9 of which 5.3 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q2 2025: 17.7 of which 1.2 of cod

Q2 2024: 17.8 of which 1.5 of cod

The complete Q2 2025 report will be released on 20 August at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company’s CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.