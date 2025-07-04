SATO’s portfolio increased with nearly 1,000 rental apartments

SATO Corporation, Press release 4 July 2025 at 9:00 am

Housing investor SATO has increased its housing stock by nearly a thousand rental apartments. The agreement signed with the OP-Rental Yield Fund includes 16 residential properties in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Turku, Tampere, Oulu, and Jyväskylä. The rental agreements for the residents will remain unchanged.

"The deal supports our strategy of profitable growth and further strengthens our position in the rental housing market in major growth centers. The homes are primarily in apartment buildings, with only a few homes in terraced houses. They are relatively new and in locations that align perfectly with our strategy. Our new residents will be able to benefit from SATO's personal service and digital solutions that ensure smooth everyday life. We warmly welcome them to SATOhomes," says Antti Aarnio, SATO's President and CEO.

SATO now owns approximately 27,000 rental apartments, providing homes for 46,000 residents in Finland’s biggest growth centres, close to public transport and essential services.

For more information, please contact:

Antti Aarnio, President and CEO, tel. +358 201 34 4200, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

Arto Aalto, Executive Vice President, Investments, tel. +358 201 34 4392, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

For media inquiries, please contact:

Fri 4th July: Aino Haanrinne, Taskut Communications Oy, p. +358 40 822 8485

Mon 7th July onwards: Terhi Jokinen, Senior Communications Specialist, p. +358 201 34 4307, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en