IDEX Biometrics ASA – EX. SHARE CONSOLIDATION (REVERSE SPLIT) TODAY - 4 July 2025

Issuer name: IDEX Biometrics ASA

Ex. date: 4 July 2025

Type of corporate action: Share consolidation (reverse split)

Previous ISIN: NO0013107490

New ISIN: NO0013536078

For further information contact:

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO

E-mail: anders@idexbiometrics.com

About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 4 July 2025 at 08:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to Continuing Obligations at Oslo Børs Euronext and is published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.