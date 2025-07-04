Miss Universe Guyana Appoints Ivonn Novikova as New Assistant Director

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apply Global Productions, LLC, the independent producers of Miss Universe Guyana under license from The Miss Universe Organization, proudly announces the appointment of Ivonn Novikova as the new Assistant Director, effective immediately.





This leadership change comes as the organization continues to mourn the sudden passing of former Assistant Director Toni Burnett, who tragically died from cardiac arrest on March 8, 2024. To honour her legacy and enduring impact, the organization will inaugurate the Toni Burnett Director/Scholarship Award, presented annually to a delegate who exemplifies outstanding leadership and organizational excellence.

Appointed under the direction of National Director Teri Brown-Walker, Ivonn Novikova brings a unique blend of strategic acumen, creative expertise, and global industry insight to her new role. Holding a Master of Marketing from the Schulich School of Business, Novikova has led audience growth and go-to-market strategies in some of the world’s fastest-growing fintech and SaaS companies.

Before her corporate leadership journey, Ivonn spent a decade on international runways, modelling for Chanel, Harper’s Bazaar, and the Stella McCartney × Adidas collaboration. This experience sharpened her instinct for visual storytelling and fashion-forward branding, making her uniquely equipped to guide Miss Universe Guyana delegates in both brand development and digital visibility.

“We are excited to welcome Ivonn into a role that is central to the continued growth and empowerment of our delegates,” said Teri Brown-Walker. “Her fusion of data-driven marketing and fashion industry insight will undoubtedly elevate our national presence and prepare our representatives to stand out on the international Miss Universe stage.”

Ivonn Novikova’s appointment signals a bold step forward as the organization continues to embrace innovation while staying rooted in its mission of cultivating confident, impactful young women.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information:

Email: info@missuniverseguyana.org

Website: www.missuniverseguyana.org

