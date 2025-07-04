Registration of share consolidation (reverse split) in IDEX Biometrics - 4 July 2025

Reference is made to the notice on 11 April 2025 about the 100-to-1 share consolidation (reverse split) in IDEX Biometrics ASA, as resolved by the extraordinary general meeting held on the same day.

The consolidation has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the registration, the company's share capital remains NOK 47,364,256.00, but is now divided into 47,364,256 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.00.

For the avoidance of doubt, the registration does not affect the dates set forth in the notice updating the key information relating to the share consolidation and trading of old and new shares, issued on 18 June 2025.

