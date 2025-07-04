Sodium Perborate Market worth $184.0 million in 2030, at 3.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Sodium Perborate Market is expected to reach USD 184.0 million in 2030 from USD 153.3 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for sodium perborate is consistently increasing across industries such as healthcare, detergents, and textiles. As a potent bleaching agent and disinfectant, sodium perborate enhances efficacy while aligning with stringent environmental regulations. The industry’s shift toward low-toxicity and high-efficiency formulations is becoming increasingly prominent as production methodologies advance. This transition to sustainable alternatives, characterized by high performance, is a critical factor influencing the market’s future landscape.

List of Key Players in Sodium Perborate Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Treibacher GmbH (Austria), Belinka Perkemija, d.o.o. (Slovenia), Fengchen Group Co., Ltd. (China), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Kishida Chemical Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Catalynt (US), Junsei Chemical Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Noah Chemicals (US).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Sodium Perborate Market:

Drivers: Growing Demand for detergents, bleaching agents, and cleaning products Restraint: Stringent environmental and chemical safety regulations Opportunity: Potential of sodium perborate in advanced water treatment Challenge: Environmental concerns related to dust and water emissions

Key Findings of the Study:

Sodium perborate tetrahydrate segment accounted for largest share of sodium perborate market in 2024. Household & industrial cleaning segment accounted for largest share of sodium perborate market in 2024. Europe held second-largest share of global sodium perborate market in 2024.

The UV-activated sodium perborate (UV/SPB) method represents a highly effective and environmentally friendly approach to mitigating humic acid and other organic contaminants in aqueous environments. This process capitalizes on the generation of hydroxyl radicals during the interaction between sodium perborate and UV light, achieving removal efficiencies of up to 88.83%. This performance notably surpasses that of traditional treatment methods such as coagulation and adsorption. From a safety perspective, the use of solid sodium perborate eliminates the risks associated with liquid hydrogen peroxide and minimizes the formation of toxic byproducts. Additionally, the process is characterized by its economic viability and scalability, making it well-suited for addressing a broad spectrum of industrial and wastewater pollutants. However, to optimize performance, careful control of parameters such as UV irradiation intensity, sodium perborate concentration, and pH levels is critical, especially when translating the methodology to large-scale applications.

Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid expansion in the sodium perborate market, driven by a surge in demand for eco-friendly bleaching agents across both household and industrial applications. The rise in demand for consumer goods such as detergents and personal care products has been complemented by a regulatory landscape increasingly supportive of sustainable chemical alternatives. Concurrently, there is a growing awareness regarding the importance of environmentally safe ingredients. Factors such as rapid urbanization, a high focus on hygiene, and the presence of a robust textile industry are anticipated to further fuel the demand for sodium perborate during the forecast period. India and China are leading the regional market, fueled by their dynamic detergent, textile, and paper industries. Also, the increasing population and improving hygiene levels are driving demand for household cleaning products, further driving market growth.

The US is witnessing steady growth in the sodium perborate market, driven by the high demand in laundry care and oral hygiene applications. The prime factors driving the growth of the US market are breakthroughs in formulation chemistry and the presence of a number of major manufacturers. The rising awareness regarding sustainable products, increasing demand for high-performance detergents, and stringent regulations regarding ingredient safety and disclosure are also contributing to the market growth.

Based on type, the sodium perborate market has been divided into sodium perborate monohydrate and sodium perborate tetrahydrate. Sodium perborate tetrahydrate is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the sodium perborate market due to its increased stability and efficiency in various applications. Its higher water content than the monohydrate form further makes it particularly suitable for controlled oxygen release formulations, such as detergents, cleaning formulations, and water treatment. Furthermore, its solid and non-hazardous character makes it more convenient for storage and handling than liquid oxidizing compounds.

Based on the end-use industry, the sodium perborate market has been categorized into household & industrial cleaning, healthcare & pharmaceutical, textile, personal care & cosmetics, paper & pulp, and other end-use industries. Household & industrial cleaning is the fastest-growing end-use industry in the sodium perborate market due to increasing demand for environmentally friendly, efficient cleaning products. Sodium perborate's ability to bleach intensively, deodorize, and have high antimicrobial properties qualifies it well for use in detergents, surface washes, and disinfectants. When handled in solid form, its gradual release of oxygen enhances stain elimination, sanitation, storage safety, and shelf life. Growing concern regarding hygiene, stricter sanitation controls, and green cleaning product tendencies are also promoting its use in the household & institutional cleaning segment.

