Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market to Hit US$ 234 Million by 2030 | Aging Population Spurs Demand for Advanced Tissue Diagnostics in Japan

The Japanese tissue diagnostics market is forecasted to expand from an estimated US$ 150 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 234 million by 2030, positioning Japan as a leader in the Asia-Pacific tissue diagnostics sector.

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is fueling demand for advanced tissue diagnostics in this rapidly aging population, with nearly 30% of Japanese citizens aged 65 and above. Transitioning from traditional testing to tissue-based diagnostics facilitates faster results, driving market expansion.

Recent Developments in the Market

In January 2024, bioMerieux acquired LUMED, a clinical decision support system company, to enhance antimicrobial prescription management and minimize healthcare-associated infections.

Sysmex and Fujirebio established a collaborative agreement in October 2023 to innovate in the immunoassay field, further accelerating their global reach and advancing immunoassay technology.

Sysmex Corporation broadened its alliance with Roche Diagnostics International Ltd. in August 2023.

bioMerieux submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. FDA in April 2023 for the VITEK REVEAL, a rapid AST system, which is already CE-IVDD and IVDR approved in Europe.

Key Takeaways by Segment

Immunohistochemistry leads the market, driven by the high cancer incidence and advancements in pathology tools enhancing its utility in tissue diagnostics.

Pre-analytical processing holds the second largest market share, with increasing automation adoption improving diagnostic efficiency and accuracy.

Sakura Finetek Japan is a dominant force in pre-analytical processing, with widespread product utilization in histopathology and cytology.

Hematoxylin and Eosin staining remains a staple in tissue sample examination, with Muto Pure Chemicals a key player.

ISH technology progresses with innovations such as workflow automation and digital imaging systems, bolstering in-situ hybridization market growth. Abbott leads in ISH staining, catering to diverse diagnostic requirements.

Digital pathology emerges as a rapidly expanding segment, enhancing tissue analysis through digital slide imaging and enabling remote expert collaboration for accurate diagnoses.

Workflow solutions, though less dominant, are part of the market diversity.

The report offers an in-depth view of the dynamic Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market.

Report Insights

The comprehensive report examines the Japanese IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market from six perspectives: forecasts, market share, segment analysis, company profiles, recent developments, and market dynamics.

Key Segments and Forecast

Pre-Analytical Processing

H&E Staining

Special Staining

IHC Staining

ISH Staining

Digital Pathology

Workflow Solutions

Leading Companies in Japan's IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.

Leica Biosystems

Agilent Dako,

Biosciences Inc.

Epredia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Japan IVD - Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) Market and Forecast (2021 - 2030)

4. By Segment - Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) Market Share and Forecast (2021 - 2030)

5. By Segment - Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) Market and Forecast (2021 - 2030)

5.1 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) - Pre-Analytical Processing Market and Forecast

5.2 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) - H&E Staining Market and Forecast

5.3 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) - Special Staining Market and Forecast

5.4 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) - IHC Staining Market and Forecast

5.5 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) - ISH Staining Market and Forecast

5.6 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) - Digital Pathology Market and Forecast

5.7 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) - Workflow Solutions Market and Forecast

6. Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) Market - Company Profiles

7. Japan IVD Market - Recent Developments

8. Japan In-vitro Diagnostics - Market Dynamics

8.1 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) Market - Growth Drivers

8.2 Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) Market - Challenges



