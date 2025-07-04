Accounting & Finance Best Practices Conference - September 23-24th 2025 | Unlock Cutting-Edge Accounting Tools and Practices for Improved Information Reporting

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices in Accounting & Finance 2025 (ONLINE EVENT: September 23-24, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Best practices in accounting result in better overall functionality of your organization. This conference, taking place virtually, on September 23-24, 2025, will cover a number of key areas where you'll be challenged to increase your level of efficiency. Speakers are experts from the Big Four and niche financial consulting companies.
You will earn 16 CPEs.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest accounting best practices in key areas
- Recognize what your peers are doing to improve their information reporting
- Evaluate cutting edge topics and tools and determine if they fit your organization
Course Agenda:
DAY 1
Shared Services Trends and Opportunities
- Market perspective
- Trends in shared services
- Future proofing your business model
- Location Trends
- How to get started
Best Practices in treasury
- Structuring a solid system in times of volatility
- Creating value in the cash management function
- Achieving maximum cash visibility
Expanding Internationally: Accounting Considerations
- Foreign currency translation
- Consolidation
- Leases
- Revenue
- Other key accounting considerations in international operations
Attracting and Retaining Accounting & Finance Talent
- Perks vs. Vulture
- Attracting candidates
- Virtual interviews
- Retaining staff
- Training and development
- Culture vs. Subcultures
- Developing people managers
- Connecting with your team
Cybersecurity Trends
- Social media risk landscape
- Malware, brand hijacking, lack of control over content
- Customer service dissatisfaction, record retention & employee posts
- Crisis management, bloggers disclosures, data leakage protection
- Tips and Best Practices
DAY 2
Financial Accounting: Operational Issues
- Accelerating Close Process
- Tips and Best Practices
Valuation Best Practices
- Value drives decisions and results
- Strategy and planning, evaluating opportunities, negotiating and closing transactions, execution and integration
- Industry standards for valuation models
- Valuation of intangibles
GenAI
- How companies are best using this revolutionary technology
- Use Cases in Accounting & Finance
Fraud Risk Management
- Recent Trends
- Cases and Examples
Third Party Risk ManagementCourse Speakers
- Harmon Guron, KPMG, Director,
- Austin Wales, KPMG, Manager
- Apoorva Bhagwat, Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Cheryl Heskett, Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Tom Moloughney, Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Robin Rasmussen, KPMG, Partner
- Peter Bradford, KPMG, Global Leader - Fraud
- Jonathan Goldblatt, Kroll, Managing Director
- Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Alejandro Pardo, Effectus Group, Director
- Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Emily Carroll, Effectus Group, Senior Manager
- Matt Lepley, Connor Group, Partner
- Sandra Tullis, Cronos Group, Global Head of Treasury
- Andreas Chrysostomou, Kroll, Managing Director
- David Nadell, Kroll, Director
- Frank Deluccia, Kroll, Director
- Nick Carrasco, Connor Group, Senior Manager
- Werner Erasmus, Ernst & Young, Partner
- Jonathan Shertok, Ernst & Young, EY Helix Global Product Leader
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjml7q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.