Accounting & Finance Best Practices Conference - September 23-24th 2025 | Unlock Cutting-Edge Accounting Tools and Practices for Improved Information Reporting

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices in Accounting & Finance 2025 (ONLINE EVENT: September 23-24, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Best practices in accounting result in better overall functionality of your organization. This conference, taking place virtually, on September 23-24, 2025, will cover a number of key areas where you'll be challenged to increase your level of efficiency. Speakers are experts from the Big Four and niche financial consulting companies.

You will earn 16 CPEs.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest accounting best practices in key areas

Recognize what your peers are doing to improve their information reporting

Evaluate cutting edge topics and tools and determine if they fit your organization

Course Agenda:

DAY 1

Shared Services Trends and Opportunities

Market perspective

Trends in shared services

Future proofing your business model

Location Trends

How to get started

Best Practices in treasury

Structuring a solid system in times of volatility

Creating value in the cash management function

Achieving maximum cash visibility

Expanding Internationally: Accounting Considerations

Foreign currency translation

Consolidation

Leases

Revenue

Other key accounting considerations in international operations

Attracting and Retaining Accounting & Finance Talent

Perks vs. Vulture

Attracting candidates

Virtual interviews

Retaining staff

Training and development

Culture vs. Subcultures

Developing people managers

Connecting with your team

Cybersecurity Trends

Social media risk landscape

Malware, brand hijacking, lack of control over content

Customer service dissatisfaction, record retention & employee posts

Crisis management, bloggers disclosures, data leakage protection

Tips and Best Practices

DAY 2

Financial Accounting: Operational Issues

Accelerating Close Process

Tips and Best Practices

Valuation Best Practices

Value drives decisions and results

Strategy and planning, evaluating opportunities, negotiating and closing transactions, execution and integration

Industry standards for valuation models

Valuation of intangibles

GenAI

How companies are best using this revolutionary technology

Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Fraud Risk Management

Recent Trends

Cases and Examples

Third Party Risk ManagementCourse Speakers

Harmon Guron, KPMG, Director,

KPMG, Director, Austin Wales, KPMG, Manager

KPMG, Manager Apoorva Bhagwat, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Cheryl Heskett, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Tom Moloughney, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Robin Rasmussen, KPMG, Partner

KPMG, Partner Peter Bradford, KPMG, Global Leader - Fraud

KPMG, Global Leader - Fraud Jonathan Goldblatt, Kroll, Managing Director

Kroll, Managing Director Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Alejandro Pardo, Effectus Group, Director

Effectus Group, Director Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Emily Carroll, Effectus Group, Senior Manager

Effectus Group, Senior Manager Matt Lepley, Connor Group, Partner

Connor Group, Partner Sandra Tullis, Cronos Group, Global Head of Treasury

Cronos Group, Global Head of Treasury Andreas Chrysostomou, Kroll, Managing Director

Kroll, Managing Director David Nadell, Kroll, Director

Kroll, Director Frank Deluccia, Kroll, Director

Kroll, Director Nick Carrasco, Connor Group, Senior Manager

Connor Group, Senior Manager Werner Erasmus, Ernst & Young, Partner

Ernst & Young, Partner Jonathan Shertok, Ernst & Young, EY Helix Global Product Leader

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjml7q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.