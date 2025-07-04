North America RegTech Market Report 2025-2031, with Leading Player Profiles for Ascent Regtech, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Deloitte, IBM, Jumio, MetricStream, PWC, & Thomson Reuters

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America RegTech Market Forecast to 2031 - Regional Analysis - by Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Application, and Industry Vertical" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American regtech market, valued at US$ 2.79 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 15.99 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2031. This growth is driven by the increasing need to mitigate fraudulent activities in financial operations.
Large organizations, handling significant transactions and crucial data, become prime targets for cybercrimes. Regtech solutions address these challenges by utilizing advanced technologies like Big Data analytics, machine learning, and AI to enhance compliance processes, significantly improving anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) operations.
These solutions efficiently identify suspicious transactions, detect fraudulent behavior patterns, and provide timely alerts. Advanced transaction monitoring systems, a key aspect of regtech, aid financial institutions in identifying money laundering through comprehensive transaction data analysis. With machine learning and AI, regtech solutions process vast data volumes, ensuring real-time suspicion activity identification.
In North America, the financial services industry, particularly in the US, faces an increasing regulatory burden, prompting financial institutions to adopt regtech solutions for efficient regulatory navigation. Notable among these is Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' 2024 launch of the OneSumX Reg Manager, aimed at enhancing regulatory change management in US community banks and credit unions. Similarly, in January 2022, Fidelity Investments introduced a regtech business to aid compliant public communications creation.
North America Regtech Market Overview
The regtech market in North America is segmented by component, deployment type, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and country. As of 2023, the solutions segment dominated the component bifurcation, while the cloud segment led in deployment. Large enterprises held a substantial portion of the market based on enterprise size, with risk and compliance management leading applications. The banking sector was the largest industry vertical segment, and the US accounted for the highest market share.
Leading companies in the North America regtech market include Ascent Regtech, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd, IBM, Jumio Corporation, MetricStream, Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd, and Thomson Reuters Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$15.99 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.4%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
4. North America Regtech Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
5. North America Regtech Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.2 Market Drivers
5.3 Market Restraints
5.4 Market Opportunities
5.5 Future Trends
6. Regtech Market - North America Market Analysis
7. North America Regtech Market Analysis - by Component
7.1 Solutions
7.2 Services
8. North America Regtech Market Analysis - by Deployment
8.1 On-premise
8.2 Cloud
9. North America Regtech Market Analysis - by Enterprise Size
9.1 SMEs
9.2 Large Enterprises
10. North America Regtech Market Analysis - by Application
10.1 Risk and Compliance Management
10.2 AML and Fraud Management
10.3 Identity Management
11. North America Regtech Market Analysis - by Industry Vertical
11.1 Banks
11.2 Insurance
11.3 Others
12. North America Regtech Market - Country Analysis
12.1 North America
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Company Positioning & Concentration
13.2 Heat Map Analysis
14. Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Initiative
15. Company Profiles
15.1 International Business Machines Corp
15.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd
15.3 Thomson Reuters Corp
15.4 PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd
15.5 MetricStream, Inc.
15.6 Jumio Corporation
15.7 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
15.8 Ascent Regtech
