U.S. Leads North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Amid Rising Hospitalizations and Chronic Diseases

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Disease Indication (Pediatrics/neonatology, Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology), End-use (Hospitals, Homecare), Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market was valued at USD 645.1 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%.

The market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, affecting approximately six in ten adults and necessitating precise, continuous medication delivery for conditions such as cancer and diabetes.







The rising number of surgical procedures and ICU admissions further amplifies demand for these pumps, crucial for delivering anesthetics and critical care medications. This is especially true considering the projected increase in U.S. hospitalizations from 36 million in 2025 to 40 million by 2035.



Technological advancements in smart infusion technologies, including Dose Error Reduction Systems (DERS) and EHR compatibility, are pivotal in enhancing medication safety and efficiency, as North America leads in their adoption. The expanding home healthcare and ambulatory care sectors, fueled by an aging population and cost-containment strategies, are increasing the demand for portable, user-friendly syringe pumps for safe medication delivery outside hospitals. Favorable regulatory environments and reimbursement policies further support the sustained growth and innovation within the market.



North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Report Highlights:

Pediatrics/neonatology held the largest revenue share of over 25% in 2024, owing to the critical need for precise drug delivery for newborns and infants, coupled with advancements in safety technologies and NICU/PICU investments

The chemotherapy segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Market growth is fueled by the critical need for precise syringe pump delivery of potent drugs, supported by safety features, and the increasing number of cancer cases.

Hospitals dominated the market with around 40.0% of the total revenue share in 2024 due to high demand for precise drug delivery in critical care and diverse applications.

Homecare is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

The U.S. dominated the North American syringe infusion pumps market, supported by the high prevalence of chronic diseases and growing national healthcare expenditure.

Companies Featured



The major companies featured in this North America Syringe Infusion Pumps market report include:

Baxter

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical, Inc.

Micrel Medical Devices SA

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Terumo Corporation

Moog Inc.

IRadimed Corporation

CODAN Companies

ACROMED

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $645.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1040 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market: Disease Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Disease Indication Segment Dashboard

4.2. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market: Disease Indication Movement Analysis

4.3. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Disease Indication, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Chemotherapy

4.5. Diabetes

4.6. Gastroenterology

4.7. Analgesia/Pain Management

4.8. Pediatrics/Neonatology

4.9. Hematology

4.10. Others



Chapter 5. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

5.2. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market: End Use Movement Analysis

5.3. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Hospitals

5.5. Homecare

5.6. Others (ASC, Nursing Homes, Rehabilitation Centers)



Chapter 6. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Country Market Dashboard

6.2. Country Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America Syringe Infusion Pumps Market by country: Key Takeaways

6.4. U.S.

6.5. Canada

6.6. Mexico



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. Key company heat map analysis, 2024

7.4. Company Profiles

Baxter

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical, Inc.

Micrel Medical Devices SA

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Terumo Corporation

Moog Inc.

IRadimed Corporation

CODAN Companies

ACROMED

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szqnjp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment