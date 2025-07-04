U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Stride, Age of Learning, Prodigy Education, Switched-On Schoolhouse, Big Ideas Learning, Time4Learning, Compass Classroom & more

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Subject-Specific Tutoring, General Educational Support), Education Grade, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.08 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.1%. The market is consistently expanding, fueled by heightened academic rivalry, standardized assessments, and a desire for customized learning.

Prominent trends within the U.S. market encompass digital educational resources, AI-powered tutoring, and tailored test preparation. Market growth is driven by parental expenditure, innovations in educational technology, and the normalization of remote learning.







In the U.S., online private tutoring is becoming increasingly favored over face-to-face sessions due to its convenience, adaptability, and broader availability of qualified tutors. Students gain from tailored learning experiences without geographical limitations, while parents value affordability.



The surge in digital platforms and interactive tools has enhanced engagement, positioning online tutoring as a leading trend in the education field. Virtual platforms allow for personalized, immediate assistance without geographical boundaries. The post-pandemic rise in digital adoption, cost-efficiency, and progress in interactive tools further promotes this transition, making online tutoring a prevalent and scalable option for students, parents, and educators across the nation.



Students and parents increasingly seek customized educational experiences; online tutoring platforms are gaining popularity because of their flexibility, convenience, and accessibility. This market encompasses services ranging from subject-specific tutoring to general academic assistance and specialized tutoring for students with unique requirements, and it is developing swiftly.

With the ongoing incorporation of digital tools and platforms in education, online tutoring is emerging as a significant part of the U.S. educational landscape, meeting various student needs across elementary, middle, and high school levels.



There is an increasing emphasis on academic performance and preparing for standardized tests. High school students, especially, are seeking online tutoring to help with SAT/ACT exams, AP courses, and the college application process. This trend is further bolstered by a societal movement encouraging academic excellence to secure college admissions and career opportunities. The transition to remote learning, hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made online education platforms commonplace, appealing to students who prioritize flexible scheduling and access to various resources.



U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the subject-specific tutoring service segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. The demand stems from its extensive presence across different educational tiers. Tutoring centered on specific subjects allows for a tailored approach that caters to the learner's unique style, pace, and gaps in knowledge within a particular area. Digital tutoring platforms employ technology to link students with tutors with expertise in the subject matter and experience in accommodating various learning preferences. Customized instruction can enhance academic performance and boost student confidence, making subject-specific tutoring an appealing choice for many families.

Based on educational grade, the elementary (grades K-5) segment is projected to experience at a robust CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Online private tutoring offers the flexibility and accessibility that parents value, allowing children to receive extra help without the inconvenience of travel or major disruptions to their routines. The personalized nature of these sessions is particularly advantageous for younger learners, who often need extra support, encouragement, and focused attention to build their confidence in essential subjects such as reading, writing, and math. Another significant factor is the acceptance of digital learning tools, which was expedited by the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Service Snapshot

2.3. Education Grade Snapshot

2.4. Segment Snapshot

2.5. Regional Snapshot

2.6. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market: Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market, By Service: Key Takeaways

4.2. Service Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Subject-Specific Tutorial

4.3.2. General Educational Support

4.3.3. Specialized Tutoring

4.3.4. Test Preparation Services



Chapter 5. U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market: Education Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market, By Education Grade: Key Takeaways

5.2. Education Grade Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Education Grade, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Elementary (Grades K-5)

5.3.2. Middle School (Grades 6-8)

5.3.3. High School (Grades 9-12)



Chapter 6. U.S. Online Private Tutoring Market: Competitive Analysis

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Participant's Overview

6.4. Financial Performance

6.5. Service Benchmarking

6.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

6.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.8. Strategy Mapping

6.9. Company Profiles

Stride, Inc. (K12, Inc.)

Age of Learning, Inc. (ABCmouse)

Prodigy Education Inc. (Prodigy Math)

Alpha Omega Publication (Switched-On Schoolhouse)

Laurel Springs School

The Good and the Beautiful

Big Ideas Learning, LLC

Time4Learning, Inc.

Oak Meadow

Compass Classroom

