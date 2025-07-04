Operation Theatre (OT) Management Market Report, 2025 Edition: Healthcare Institutions Adopt Advanced OT Solutions for Efficiency and Safety

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Operation Theatre Management Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Component (Software, Services), Application, Region, and Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Operation Theatre Management industry for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The Global Operation Theatre Management market showcased growth at a CAGR of 10.26% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 9.66 billion in 2031.



The Operation Theatre (OT) Management Market is witnessing significant transformation as healthcare institutions prioritize efficiency, patient safety, and optimized resource utilization. With the rising volume of surgical procedures globally, hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly adopting advanced OT management solutions to enhance workflow automation, real-time decision-making, and compliance with stringent healthcare regulations.



Key market drivers include the growing demand for minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics in surgical planning, and the integration of cloud-based platforms with hospital information systems (HIS) and electronic health records (EHR). The need for real-time tracking of surgical workflows, automated scheduling, and enhanced communication between multidisciplinary teams has further accelerated the adoption of OT management solutions.



The market is divided into software and services segments, with software solutions playing a dominant role due to their capability to automate critical functions such as OR scheduling, inventory management, and patient data synchronization. However, services such as implementation, training, and technical support are gaining traction, as healthcare providers seek seamless system integration and ongoing maintenance.



From an application perspective, general surgery holds a significant share, driven by the increasing demand for complex and emergency surgical interventions. Orthopedic, cardiovascular, and neurosurgical procedures are also key growth areas, as technological advancements continue to enhance surgical precision and efficiency.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Operation Theatre Management Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Operation Theatre Management Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Operation Theatre Management Market by Component (Software, Services).

The report analyses the Operation Theatre Management Market by Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Component, and Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Oracle Corporation Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Surgical Information Systems, eClinicalWorks, Picis Clinical Solutions Inc, Brainlab AG, Greenway Health.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Leveraging 3D Imaging, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) for Advanced OR Management

2.2 Adoption of Cloud-Based OR Management Solutions



3. Global Operation Theatre Management Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Operation Theatre Management Market

3.2 Cumulative number of countries reporting national surgical volume per year

3.3 Proportion of countries that have reported on annual surgical volume at least once, by World Bank income classification

3.4 Global Operation Theatre Management Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Operation Theatre Management Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Operation Theatre Management Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Segmentation: By Component

3.7.1 Global Operation Theatre Management Market, By Component Overview

3.7.2 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Attractiveness Index, By Component

3.7.3 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Size, By Software, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Segmentation: By Application

3.8.1 Global Operation Theatre Management Market, By Application Overview

3.8.2 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Attractiveness Index, By Application

3.8.3 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Size, By General Surgery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Size, By Orthopedic surgery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Size, By Cardiovascular Surgery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Size, By Neurosurgery, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.7 Global Operation Theatre Management Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Operation Theatre Management Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Operation Theatre Management Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Operation Theatre Management Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Operation Theatre Management Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East and Africa Operation Theatre Management Market: Historic and Forecast



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Operation Theatre Management Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis



11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Operation Theatre Management Market

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 GE Healthcare

11.4.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.4.3 Oracle Corporation Corporation

11.4.4 Epic Systems Corporation

11.4.5 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

11.4.6 Surgical Information Systems

11.4.7 eClinicalWorks

11.4.8 Picis Clinical Solutions Inc

11.4.9 Brainlab AG

11.4.10 Greenway Health

