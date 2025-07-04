Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, GE, Masimo, ResMedInc, BD and Co, Chart Industries, Getinge

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 12.97 billion by 2033 from US$ 6.8 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.45% from 2025 to 2033.

Increased respiratory diseases, a growing population of older people, increased pollution, technological advancements, the demand for homecare, and post-COVID-19 consciousness are the key drivers for the respiratory care devices market in Europe. Supportive healthcare infrastructure and government schemes also promote the use and funding of advanced respiratory therapies.







A medical device that helps patients with respiratory issues or breathing issues is referred to as a respiratory care device. Asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, and acute respiratory infections are some of the conditions that these devices help diagnose, monitor, and treat. New gadgets offer greater patient comfort, automation, and mobility due to technological advances. They are critical for management of respiratory disorders of long-term duration, improving the quality of life, and reducing the rate of hospitalization or admission.



Respiratory care equipment market across Europe is growing because of several interrelated factors. The demand for diagnostic and therapeutic instruments is increasing as a consequence of the significant increase in respiratory illnesses like asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea. The local population's aging increases their vulnerability to respiratory diseases, which propels market growth.

Smart inhalers, AI-powered monitoring devices, and portable oxygen concentrators are some of the technological advancements that enhance patient convenience and efficacy of treatment. Hospital reliance is reduced by a growing need for home healthcare, facilitated by small and easy-to-use technology. Broader use and quicker market growth across Europe are also aided by favorable government policies, expenditure on healthcare, and streamlined regulatory frameworks.



Growth Drivers for the Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market

Rising prevalence of respiratory disease



The European respiratory care equipment market is expanding largely because respiratory diseases have become more widespread in the region. The incidence of conditions such as sleep apnea, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are increasing in the region. For instance, in Germany, asthma impacts nearly 10% of children and 4-5% of adults.

The demand for treatment, monitoring, and diagnostic devices like CPAP machines, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and inhalers has risen with the growing incidence of respiratory diseases. Some of the causes that contribute to the prevalence of these diseases include environmental pollution, smoking, urbanization, and aging populations. To effectively manage and treat such prevalent diseases, healthcare systems are therefore relying increasingly on advanced respiratory care devices. The increasing market opportunities for European producers of respiratory care devices are underscored by this increasing demand.



Technological Advancements



The European respiratory care equipment market is growing at a fast rate due to technological innovation. Improved treatment outcomes and compliance from patients are being promoted through innovations such as smart inhalers, mobile nebulizers, and ventilators with integrated AI. For instance, MAGNET GROUP and KoKo, LLC, a British spirometer manufacturer, entered into a three-year deal in March 2022.

Under this collaboration, MAGNET GROUP can leverage KoKo's advanced lung function software and diagnostics to improve spirometry and other respiratory testing functionalities. Remote patient management is also becoming more convenient with the use of telemedicine and cloud-based monitoring technologies, especially in homecare environments. Apart from enhancing patient outcomes, these innovations are creating new markets for European device manufacturers.



Ageing Population



One of the prime drivers of Europe's respiratory care equipment market is the aging of the population. As age increases, lung capacity naturally decreases and comorbidities increase, which exposes people to respiratory ailments such as asthma, sleep apnea, and COPD. Based on the European Commission, almost one-fifth (21.6%) of the estimated 449.3 million individuals residing in the EU as of January 1, 2024, were aged 65 years and above.

To effectively treat these diseases, there is an increased demand for respiratory care devices, including CPAP machines, nebulizers, and portable oxygen concentrators. In addition to this, older people's preferences for home services promote the implementation of breathing machines that are not difficult to utilize. This movement highlights the extremely important role that respiratory care machinery plays in the improvement of Europeans' quality of life.



Challenges in the Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market

High Cost of Devices



In the European market, the high price of respiratory care equipment is a major obstacle. Advanced devices including CPAP machines, ventilators, and portable oxygen concentrators can have high initial and ongoing costs. Especially for older people on fixed incomes and in lower-income areas, this restricts access. Furthermore, the financial strain on healthcare systems may cause delays in adoption and procurement, particularly in publically financed models. Affordability is therefore still a major obstacle to widespread use and fair healthcare delivery.



Regulatory Hurdles



The market for respiratory care equipment in Europe is severely hampered by regulatory barriers. There are now more stringent standards for clinical evaluation, labeling, and post-market surveillance as a result of the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR). Although the goal of these laws is to guarantee safety and quality, they have resulted in longer approval times for businesses and higher compliance costs. Smaller businesses in particular struggle to manage these intricate procedures, which can impede innovation and market entry and, in turn, restrict patients' access to cutting-edge respiratory care solutions.

Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric Company

Masimo Corporation

ResMedInc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Chart Industries Inc

Getinge AB

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Application

6.2 By Device Types

6.3 By Product Type

6.4 By End Users

6.5 By Countries



7. Application

7.1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

7.2 Obstructive Sleep Apnea

7.3 Asthma

7.4 Respiratory Distress Syndrome

7.5 Cystic Fibrosis

7.6 Others



8. Device Type

8.1 Therapeutic Devices

8.2 Monitoring Devices

8.3 Diagnostic Devices

8.4 Consumables & Accessories



9. Product Type

9.1 Respiratory Consumables

9.2 Nebulizers

9.3 Oxygen Concentrators

9.4 Polysomnography Devices

9.5 Pulse Oximeter

9.6 Mechanical Ventilators

9.7 Spirometers

9.8 Others



10. End Users

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Home Care

10.3 Ambulatory Care



11. Countries

11.1 France

11.2 Germany

11.3 Italy

11.4 Spain

11.5 United Kingdom

11.6 Belgium

11.7 Netherlands

11.8 Russia

11.9 Poland

11.10 Greece

11.11 Norway

11.12 Romania

11.13 Portugal

11.14 Rest of Europe



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

