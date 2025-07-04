$76.7 Bn Meal Kit Market Outlook, 2025-2034 Featuring HelloFresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef, Marley Spoon, Sunbasket, Green Chef, Purple Carrot, EveryPlate, Dinnerly, Freshly

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meal Kit Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Meal Kit Market is valued at USD 18.5 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 17.1% to reach global sales of USD 76.7 billion in 2034



The Meal Kit Market broadly encompasses both delivery-based and retail-sold meal kits designed to offer consumers a convenient, home-cooking experience using pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipes. Unlike meal kit delivery services which are typically subscription-based, the wider meal kit market also includes grocery store offerings, on-demand platforms, and curated kits for niche dietary needs.





This market sits at the intersection of convenience, health, and culinary exploration - offering busy consumers a way to prepare fresh meals at home without the effort of meal planning or ingredient shopping. With growing interest in healthier eating, reduced food waste, and culinary experimentation, meal kits are appealing to an expanding demographic, including single professionals, families, and seniors.



In 2024, the meal kit market diversified across both physical retail and digital channels. Grocery chains launched their own branded kits, leveraging in-store placement and cross-promotional campaigns to compete with direct-to-consumer platforms. Popular kits included global cuisines, plant-based options, and family-sized recipes with quick prep times.



Meanwhile, tech-enabled services introduced in-app tutorials, nutrition trackers, and flavor-matching algorithms. Partnerships with food influencers and celebrity chefs were used to introduce limited-time offerings. At the same time, brands focused on optimizing packaging to improve shelf life while aligning with sustainable practices. As inflation affected food prices, value-focused meal kits gained popularity, offering an affordable alternative to dining out.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the meal kit market is set to expand into more experiential, personalized, and sustainable directions. Interactive cooking kits with AR/VR integration may emerge for tech-savvy consumers. Retailers will invest in dynamic merchandising displays and AI-driven product recommendations to increase impulse purchases. The fusion of meal kits with functional health goals - such as gut health, brain function, and weight management - will give rise to nutritionally optimized kits.

Additionally, hybrid models that combine in-store pickup with subscription-based replenishment will appeal to flexibility-seeking consumers. The ability to customize, personalize, and align with dietary and lifestyle trends will define future competitiveness in this evolving market.

Meal Kit Market Analytics



The research analyses various direct and indirect forces that can impact the Meal Kit market supply and demand conditions. The parent market, derived market, intermediaries' market are analyzed to evaluate the full supply chain and possible alternatives and substitutes. Geopolitical analysis, demographic analysis, and Porter's five forces analysis are prudently assessed to estimate the best Meal Kit market projections.



Recent deals and developments are considered for their potential impact on Meal Kit's future business. Other metrics analyzed include Threat of New Entrants, Threat of Substitutes, Degree of Competition, Number of Suppliers, Distribution Channel, Capital Needed, Entry Barriers, Govt. Regulations, Beneficial Alternative, and Cost of Substitute in Meal Kit Market.



Meal Kit trade and price analysis helps comprehend Meal Kit's international market scenario with top exporters/suppliers and top importers/customer information. The data and analysis assist our clients in planning procurement, identifying potential vendors/clients to associate with, understanding Meal Kit price trends and patterns, and exploring new Meal Kit sales channels.

Meal Kit Market Competitive Intelligence



The proprietary company's revenue and product analysis model unveils the Meal Kit market structure and competitive landscape. Company profiles of key players with a business description, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, Financial Analysis, and key strategies are covered in the report. It identifies top-performing Meal Kit products in global and regional markets. New Product Launches, Investment & Funding updates, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration & Partnership, Awards and Agreements, Expansion, and other developments give our clients the Meal Kit market update to stay ahead of the competition.



Company offerings in different segments across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South and Central America are presented to better understand the company strategy for the Meal Kit market. The competition analysis enables the user to assess competitor strategies and helps align their capabilities and resources for future growth prospects to improve their market share.



Key Insights Meal Kit Market

Retail grocery meal kits are gaining shelf space, offering grab-and-go convenience for shoppers who prefer physical selection without subscription commitment.

Nutritional enhancement is becoming a priority, with kits designed around health goals like keto, anti-inflammatory diets, or Mediterranean-style eating plans.

Flavor diversity and cultural exploration are influencing meal kit menus, with Korean, Middle Eastern, and regional Indian cuisines gaining presence in mainstream offerings.

Meal kits targeting kids and family cooking experiences are rising, promoting bonding, kitchen skills, and balanced nutrition through interactive meal preparation.

Sustainability-focused kits using minimal or compostable packaging, along with carbon-tracking labels, are being adopted by environmentally conscious consumers.

Increased demand for time-saving cooking solutions that provide homemade quality without the hassle of planning or excess ingredient waste is fueling market growth.

Growing health awareness and preference for whole food-based meals are steering consumers toward fresh meal kits over processed convenience foods or takeout.

Innovation in packaging, recipe design, and digital engagement tools is enhancing the appeal and accessibility of meal kits across different age and income groups.

Strategic partnerships between food brands, retailers, and influencers are expanding market reach and introducing new product lines to curious or first-time users.

Perishability and limited shelf life of fresh ingredients require precise supply chain coordination and inventory management to reduce losses and ensure consistent product quality.

Price sensitivity and perceived value continue to be barriers, especially for consumers comparing meal kits with raw ingredients or inexpensive restaurant alternatives.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $76.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

HelloFresh SE

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Home Chef (a Kroger brand)

Marley Spoon AG

Sunbasket Inc.

Green Chef Corporation

Purple Carrot

EveryPlate (a HelloFresh brand)

Dinnerly (a Marley Spoon brand)

Freshly Inc

Meal Kit Market Segmentation

By Type

Processed Food

By Category

Non-Vegetarian

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Store

Specialty Food Stores

Small Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l10q2q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment