France Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 2.5% During 2026-2029, Driven by Investments in the Industrial and Energy Sectors

French construction industry to decline in real terms by 1.3% in 2025, owing to several headwinds caused by high interest rates, falling building permits, political instability, lower construction activity and labor shortages in the country, coupled with a high budget deficit.

Moreover, in March 2025, the government reported that it is trying to cut the budget deficit to 5.4% of GDP in 2025, down from 5.8% in 2024. However, on a positive note, in February 2025, the government approved the 2025 Budget which includes net expenditure of EUR518.8 billion ($551.7 billion), an increase of 1.2% compared to the 2024 Budget.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 2.5% from 2026 to 2029, driven by investments in the industrial and energy sectors, as well as the national electricity transmission manager RTE (Reseau de Transport d'Electricite), aim to upgrade about 40,000km of the electricity network, by 2040 with an investment of EUR100 billion ($109 billion).

The industry's growth will also be supported by the government's aim to expand its renewable energy capacity to 175GW by 2035, with significant targets for solar (75-100GW), offshore wind (18GW), and hydropower (28GW). In line with this, in February 2025, French government-owned electricity operator, Enedis announced its plan to invest EUR53 billion ($57.7 billion) by 2040 to foster the energy transition in the country by investing in the development of overall energy infrastructure in the country.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the France Railway Network Redevelopment Program, under which the government plans to redevelop 800km of railway track by 2030. The program, with an investment of EUR1.4 billion ($1.5 billion), involves the construction of access roads, crossing points, and other infrastructure facilities by 2030.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in France, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



