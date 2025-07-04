Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise Report 2025-2026: Top Vendor Profiles for Cognigy, IntelePeer, SESTEK, Teneo, UJET, and Verint Systems

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025-2026 Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conversational artificial intelligence (CAI) has become a cornerstone of transformative customer and employee experiences (CX/EX), reshaping how enterprises operate and innovate. As organizations proceed mindfully with their AI initiatives, CAI stands out as a game-changer for delivering quantifiable benefits, elevating productivity, optimizing operations, and fostering hyper-personalized, adaptable customer engagement at scale.

With advancements in AI, multimodal capabilities, and autonomous orchestration, the possibilities for CAI solutions are only beginning to unfold.

Balancing innovation with operational practicality

The CAI market is poised for rapid growth, fueled by organizations' increasing reliance on AI for intelligent self-service and automation. The potential demand for CAI solutions spans industries and business activities as organizations in healthcare, finance, insurance, retail, travel and entertainment, and more replace outdated interactive voice response (IVR) systems, expand self-service functionality across digital channels, and integrate CAI tools into broader enterprise operations.

Intelligent agent-facing features, such as human-in-the-loop escalation mechanisms, live translations, real-time guidance (RTG), and automated post-interaction summarization, optimize agent-assisted workflows and bridge the gap between automation and human oversight. These strategic deliverables highlight CAI's ability to balance innovation with operational practicality, providing organizations in all verticals with the tools to transform the CX and EX.

Detailed and comprehensive coverage of this dynamic and growing sector

The report features six vendors who offer conversational AI platforms to address service- and contact center-related functions: Cognigy, IntelePeer, SESTEK, Teneo, UJET, and Verint Systems.

RFP Q&As prospects need to identify and select the right CAI solution

Side-by-side comparative analyses of 170+ RFP questions and vendor responses enable end-users seeking a conversational AI solution to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success. (Vendor responses have been carefully reviewed and vetted by the team of leading contact center technology and operations experts during in-depth live product demonstrations.)

The report compares a wide range of information, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI

High-Level Technical Analysis

CAI Design and Orchestration Environment

Customer-Facing CAI

Real-Time Guidance (RTG)/Next-Best-Action (NBA) Capabilities

Transcription

Automated Post-Interaction Summarization

CAI Quality Management and Oversight

Implementation Analysis

Integration

Security and Compliance

And much more

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology



4. Conversational AI Defined

4.1 Conversational AI High-Level Functional Capabilities



5. Conversational AI Market Trends and Challenges



6. Conversational AI Market Innovation

6.1 New Features

6.2 Emerging Capabilities



7. AI, GenAI, and Agentic AI: Transforming the Self-Service Experience

7.1 High-Level Technical Analysis



8. Architecting the CX: Conversational AI Design and Orchestration



9. Conversational AI Delivers Intelligent, Personalized, and Effortless Experiences to Customers and Agents

9.1 Customer Self-Service

9.2 Agent Augmentation

9.2.1 Real-Time Guidance/Next-Best-Action/Virtual Assistants

9.2.2 Transcription

9.2.3 Automated Post-Interaction Summarization



10. A Cycle of Continuous Improvement and Success



11. Conversational AI Market Activity and Projections



12. Conversational AI Competitive Landscape

12.1 Company Snapshot



13. Conversational AI Implementation Analysis

13.1 Integration

13.2 Security and Compliance



14. Pricing Structure



15. Conversational AI Vendor Satisfaction Survey Analysis

15.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Satisfaction

15.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Functional Capabilities

15.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Performance

15.4 Customer Insights

15.4.1 Top 3 - 5 Most Liked CAI Solution Features

15.4.2 Top 3 - 5 Challenges of the CAI Solution

15.4.3 Additional Comments



16. Company Reports

16.1 Cognigy

16.2 IntelePeer

16.3 SESTEK

16.4 Teneo.ai

16.5 UJET

16.6 Verint Systems

