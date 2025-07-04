UAE General Surgery Devices Market Trends & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 | Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies Gain Traction, Advanced General Surgery Devices Fuels Demand

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The UAE General Surgery Devices Market was valued at USD 132.65 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 206.10 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.58%.

As a vital component of the UAE's broader medical device landscape, the market is expanding rapidly, supported by strategic healthcare investments, increased surgical volumes, and the adoption of advanced surgical technologies. Public and private healthcare providers are driving demand as they enhance surgical capacity and modernize infrastructure.

Regulatory alignment with international standards and targeted initiatives like the UAE Global Hospitals Program are strengthening the nation's position as a regional healthcare hub. Despite hurdles such as high equipment costs and regulatory complexity, the market remains attractive for global and domestic stakeholders aiming to capitalize on the UAE's vision for advanced healthcare delivery.

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure:

The UAE's extensive development of healthcare infrastructure is a major growth catalyst for the general surgery devices market. Over 70% of the more than 4,000 healthcare facilities in the country have secured international accreditation, reflecting a systemic push for global best practices in clinical care and patient safety. This expansion is strategic, aiming not only to increase capacity but also to elevate the UAE's role in global healthcare delivery.

Demand for surgical equipment is growing in tandem with infrastructure improvements across hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers. Key initiatives, such as the UAE Global Hospitals Program under the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, underscore the country's ambition to shape healthcare systems globally. With a USD 150 million commitment over ten years to establish up to 10 fully equipped hospitals in underserved regions, this program exemplifies the UAE's transformation into a global healthcare systems leader while boosting domestic demand for advanced surgical tools and technologies.

Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Surgical Devices and Technology

The elevated capital and operational expenses linked to advanced surgical devices - such as robotic, image-guided, and minimally invasive systems - pose a significant constraint on market growth. These technologies require large-scale investments in acquisition, staff training, maintenance, and infrastructure.

For mid-tier private hospitals and smaller healthcare facilities operating under budget constraints, these costs often delay or prevent the adoption of state-of-the-art surgical systems. As a result, many providers continue to rely on conventional or outdated equipment, which slows the overall penetration of innovative devices and limits the market's growth potential.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies

The growing integration of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) methods is reshaping the UAE's general surgery devices landscape. Hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly adopting MIS solutions for their clinical and economic benefits, including faster recovery, fewer complications, and shorter hospital stays.

This is driving heightened demand for laparoscopic tools, robotic systems, endoscopic instruments, and energy-based surgical devices. The expanding MIS proficiency among surgeons and the growing patient preference for less invasive treatments further reinforce this trend. As healthcare providers continue investing in advanced surgical platforms, the UAE market is seeing a notable shift toward high-precision, patient-centric surgical care models.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $132.65 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $206.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

B. Braun Medical Gulf FZ-LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Stryker ESCS BV

Boston Scientific Corporation UAE

Al Sadira Medical Equipment Trading LLC

UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Product:

Handheld Devices

Laparoscopic Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Medical Robotics & Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices

Others

UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Methods:

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Application:

Gynaecology

Urology

Cardiology

Orthopaedic

Neurology

Others

UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By End User:

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44u2m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment