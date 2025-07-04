Saudi Arabia Luxury Market Report 2025-2033: Luxury Cars Dominate Saudi Arabia's Expanding High-End Market

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Luxury Market Report by Distribution Channel, Category, Gender 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia luxury market is projected to experience substantial growth, with its market size anticipated to climb from USD 10.1 billion in 2024 to USD 23.3 billion by 2033, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the period of 2025-2033. The expansion of the e-commerce sector coupled with the rise of upscale malls are key factors stimulating market growth across the country.

The economic growth in Saudi Arabia is fueled by increasing disposable incomes and a stable banking and financial system. This prosperity has sparked demand for luxury goods, including cars, watches, fragrances, and leather products. The younger population is a significant driving force in the luxury industry's expansion. The country's world-class hospitality sector, with opulent hotels and resorts, further boosts market growth, along with advancements in infrastructure, internet penetration, and tourism.

The Government of Saudi Arabia is progressing with the development of four economic cities aimed at boosting domestic trade, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and diversifying the economy. This strategy has significantly impacted the luxury products market. Noteworthy luxury brands like Prada, Tiffany, and Mulberry are enhancing their presence by launching exclusive stores that cater to regional preferences, alongside new product lines to target middle and upper-middle-class consumers.

Upscale malls offer luxury brands increased opportunities for growth. Social media's influence on brand connection and the ease of online luxury shopping contribute to industry expansion. Luxury tourism is emerging as a key trend, with investments in tourism infrastructure drawing high-spending travelers. The Vision 2030 plan is pivotal in reducing oil dependence, facilitating market growth. Visa regulation relaxation invites international luxury tourists, boosting luxury tourism's attractiveness through events like the Formula E Championship and Diriyah Season.

The robust growth in e-commerce has transformed the luxury market. Rising internet access encourages luxury product purchases online, expanding reach to remote consumers. The luxury e-commerce trend aligns with the shifting consumer preferences of the younger demographic, fostering acceptance of online luxury shopping due to the diverse product availability and curated luxury platforms.

Research highlights market trends and forecasts for the Saudi Arabia luxury market from 2025 to 2033, segmenting by distribution channel, category, and gender. Mono-brand stores dominate the distribution segment, emphasizing brand-specific shopping experiences, and ensuring brand image continuity. Cars lead in the category segment, reflecting cultural prestige and growing disposable incomes enabling luxury car acquisitions.

In terms of gender, females enjoy the largest market share. Shifting societal norms, increased female workforce participation, and rising disposable incomes are pivotal. Luxury brands tailor marketing strategies towards women, capitalizing on social media and influencer culture.

The competitive market landscape is defined by companies establishing flagship stores in major cities, adapting products to cultural preferences, and growing e-commerce presence to enhance shopping experiences.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market competition, including detailed profiles of major companies.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $23.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:

Preface Scope and Methodology Objectives of the Study

Stakeholders

Data Sources

Market Estimation

Forecasting Methodology Executive Summary Introduction Overview

Key Industry Trends Saudi Arabia Luxury Market Market Overview

Market Performance

Impact of COVID-19

Market Breakup by Category

Market Breakup by Gender

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Market Forecast

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Success and Risk Factors Market Performance by Category Travel and Hotel

Cars

Personal Luxury Goods

Food and Drinks

Others Market Performance by Gender Male

Female Market Performance by Distribution Channel Mono-brand Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Stores

Others Competitive Landscape Market Structure

Key Players

Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ng4772

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment