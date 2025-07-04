Société BIC Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Clichy, France – July 4th, 2025

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Société BIC and Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2025:

29,334 shares

€1,620,386.11

Is it reminded that, at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets appeared:

13,169 shares

€2,390,514.77

From January 1st to June 30th 2025, the following transactions were negotiated:

2,008 purchases

1,974 sales

During the same period, the traded volume amounted to:

260,495 shares for €15,469,086.44 purchases

244,116 shares for €14,506,450.14 sales

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Attachment