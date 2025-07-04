Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Smart Lockers and Real-Time Tracking Enhance Customer Experience, Strategic Partnerships Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is valued at USD 932.8 million in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 13.0% to reach global sales of USD 2.80 billion in 2034







The automated parcel delivery terminals market is expanding due to the increasing demand for efficient and convenient parcel delivery solutions. These terminals automate the process of parcel pickup and drop-off, improving delivery efficiency and reducing delivery costs. The market encompasses a range of terminals, including parcel lockers and automated delivery stations.



Technological advancements in IoT, mobile apps, and smart lockers are enhancing the convenience and security of parcel delivery terminals. The integration of real-time tracking and notifications is improving customer experience. The market is witnessing increased demand for customizable and scalable terminal solutions.



The competitive landscape is characterized by a mix of logistics companies, technology providers, and specialized terminal manufacturers. Strategic partnerships and collaborations are crucial for developing integrated delivery solutions. The growing e-commerce sector and the increasing demand for last-mile delivery efficiency are driving market expansion.



Key Insights Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market

Smart Lockers and Automated Delivery Stations: Increasing adoption of automated terminals for parcel delivery.

IoT and Mobile Apps: Enhancing convenience and security with mobile technology.

Real-Time Tracking and Notifications: Improving customer experience with real-time updates.

Customizable and Scalable Solutions: Adapting terminals to various locations and delivery volumes.

Integration with E-commerce Platforms: Streamlining parcel delivery for online retailers.

Growing E-commerce Sector: Increasing demand for efficient parcel delivery due to online shopping.

Last-Mile Delivery Efficiency: Automating parcel delivery to reduce delivery costs and improve speed.

Convenience for Consumers: Providing convenient parcel pickup and drop-off options.

Reduction of Failed Deliveries: Minimizing missed deliveries and improving delivery success rates.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in IoT and smart locker technology.

High Implementation Costs: Significant upfront investments in automated delivery terminals.

Security and Theft Prevention: Ensuring the security of parcels and preventing theft.

Location and Accessibility: Finding suitable locations for terminals and ensuring accessibility.

Integration with Logistics Systems: Seamlessly integrating terminals with existing logistics infrastructure.

Customer Acceptance and Usage: Encouraging customer adoption and usage of automated terminals.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $932.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2800 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Schneider Electric SE

Toshiba Corporation

NEC Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic Corporation

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Korber AG

Fives Group

InPost S.A.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Quadient

OPEX Corporation

Bastian Solutions LLC

Bell and Howell LLC

Solystic SAS

Cleveron Ltd.

National Presort LP

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Winnsen Industry Co. Ltd.

TZ Limited

Loginpost

ENGY Company

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Outdoor Terminal

By Business

B2C (Business-To-Consumer)

By End User

Retail

Shipping And Logistics Companies

Other End Users

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

