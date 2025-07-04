Press Release no. 05/2025

Aalborg joins Copenhagen and Aarhus in adopting cBrain’s F2 Paperless Government Platform





Copenhagen, July 4, 2025





cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has signed an agreement with Aalborg Municipality, further accelerating the success of bringing the cBrain F2 Paperless Government Platform to cities and local governments.

Under the agreement, cBrain will deliver F2 as a digital platform to the Urban and Rural Affairs Department in Aalborg Municipality. This administration is responsible for areas including urban development, construction, infrastructure, mobility and nature.

Implementation is expected to be completed within 6–8 weeks, with a planned go-live involving 150 users by September/October 2025.

Before procurement, the cBrain F2 platform underwent a comprehensive screening process to ensure alignment with Aalborg’s IT architecture principles, including accessibility, secure hosting, GDPR compliance, user administration, data segmentation, scalability, and operational reliability.

With this engagement, cBrain now delivers the F2 platform to the three largest municipalities in Denmark: Copenhagen, Aarhus, and Aalborg.

Fully integrated and delivered out-of-the-box, cBrain F2 supports executive decision-making, formal and informal communication, case management, workflows, and compliance. Today, Copenhagen represents the largest deployment, with more than 3,000 users.

The agreement with Aalborg marks an important business development for cBrain. It demonstrates that the F2 Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Government Platform is increasingly being adopted not only by national ministries and agencies, but also by large and complex local government organizations.

For the past eight years, Denmark has ranked number one in the United Nations Global E-Government Index, and the adoption of the cBrain F2 platform by the country’s three largest municipalities serves as a strong international reference. This directly supports cBrain’s global growth strategy. Specifically, it supports the goal of taking an international leadership position, supplying the F2 Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) platform for paperless government worldwide.





Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

