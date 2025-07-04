Boat Rental Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Peer-to-Peer Platforms Transforming the Industry, Tourism and Technology Innovations Drive Expansion Globally

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boat Rental Market 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Boat Rental Market is valued at USD 16.2 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.8% to reach global sales of USD 26.8 billion in 2034







The boat rental market provides customers with short-term access to various types of boats, from small sailboats and fishing vessels to luxury yachts. Over the years, this market has gained popularity among tourists, recreational boating enthusiasts, and those seeking unique on-water experiences without the long-term commitment of boat ownership.

As consumer preferences shift toward more flexible and cost-effective leisure options, boat rental services have become a convenient and attractive choice. Technological advancements and digital platforms have further transformed the industry, making it easier for customers to find, book, and pay for boat rentals online or through mobile apps.



Tourism and coastal vacation destinations remain major drivers of the boat rental market. The growing appeal of eco-tourism and marine exploration has also contributed to the increasing demand for rented vessels. Boat rental companies have responded by expanding their fleets, offering a wider variety of options, and improving customer service. In addition, the rise of peer-to-peer rental platforms has introduced a sharing economy model to the market, allowing boat owners to earn income from renting out their vessels when not in use. These trends, along with rising disposable incomes and a growing interest in outdoor recreation, have fueled the steady growth of the boat rental industry.



Despite its potential, the boat rental market faces challenges such as fluctuating seasonal demand, maintenance costs, and regulatory hurdles. Companies must also address safety concerns and liability issues to maintain customer trust. However, with ongoing innovation, a focus on customer experience, and the expansion of rental options in emerging markets, the industry is well-positioned for continued growth. As consumer interest in unique on-water experiences rises, the boat rental market will likely see increasing adoption and development in the coming years.



Rising popularity of peer-to-peer boat rental platforms and sharing economy models.

Increased use of digital booking platforms and mobile apps for easy rental access.

Growing interest in eco-friendly boating options and sustainable marine tourism.

Expansion of luxury yacht charters and high-end rental experiences.

Introduction of membership programs and subscription models for frequent renters.

Rising consumer demand for flexible, cost-effective leisure activities.

Growing interest in outdoor recreation and marine exploration.

Expanding tourism in coastal and waterfront destinations.

Technological advancements simplifying booking and payment processes.

Seasonal fluctuations in demand affecting revenue consistency.

High maintenance and operational costs for rental fleets.

Regulatory and licensing requirements in different regions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $26.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



