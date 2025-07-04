Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis Report 2025-2034 | AI and Machine Learning Revolutionizing the Market, EV and Hybrid Diagnostic Needs Spark Specialized Tool Developments

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is valued at USD 36.1 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.3% to reach global sales of USD 57.3 billion in 2034







The automotive diagnostic scan tools market serves a critical role in vehicle maintenance and repair by enabling technicians to quickly and accurately identify issues within a vehicle's systems. These tools communicate with a vehicle's onboard diagnostics (OBD) system, retrieving trouble codes and providing data on engine performance, emissions, electrical systems, and more. Over time, diagnostic scan tools have become increasingly sophisticated, offering real-time data streaming, wireless connectivity, and compatibility with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and other modern vehicle technologies.



In 2024, the market experienced a surge in demand driven by the growing complexity of automotive systems and the need for efficient diagnostics. Manufacturers introduced advanced scan tools that supported a broader range of vehicle makes and models, as well as the latest OBD-II protocols. Wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity became more widespread, allowing technicians to perform diagnostics from mobile devices and laptops. Additionally, the integration of cloud-based platforms enabled remote diagnostics and real-time software updates, improving accuracy and reducing downtime. These advancements not only enhanced the capabilities of scan tools but also streamlined workflow in repair shops and fleet maintenance operations.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the automotive diagnostic scan tools market is poised to continue evolving as vehicles become more connected and autonomous. The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into diagnostic software will provide predictive insights, helping technicians address potential issues before they become critical.



With the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models, scan tools will need to accommodate specialized diagnostic procedures for batteries, inverters, and electric powertrains. The market will also benefit from expanding subscription-based services that offer regular updates and access to cloud-based diagnostic data. As vehicle technology advances, diagnostic scan tools will remain a vital component of the automotive service ecosystem.



Key Insights Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

Integration of AI and machine learning into diagnostic software

Expansion of wireless connectivity and remote diagnostics capabilities

Development of tools compatible with advanced driver-assistance systems

Growing demand for cloud-based diagnostic platforms and subscription services

Increased focus on specialized diagnostics for EVs and hybrid powertrains

Rising complexity of vehicle systems and electronics

Growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles

Stricter emissions regulations and performance standards

Increasing reliance on data-driven maintenance and repair strategies

Ensuring compatibility with diverse vehicle models and rapidly evolving technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $57.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



