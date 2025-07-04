Clearing, Settlement and Counterparty Risk Training Course | Master the Role of CCPs and Risk Management Frameworks in Modern Markets (ONLINE EVENT: October 10, 2025)

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clearing, Settlement and Counterparty Risk" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clearing and settlement processes are essential components in the financial markets, ensuring seamless asset and fund transfers between counterparties. These processes have gained prominence as market complexities and associated risks, such as counterparty defaults, settlement failures, and liquidity shortfalls, continue to escalate.

This invaluable full-day workshop offers a deep dive into the mechanisms of clearing and settlement, focusing on the function of Central Counterparties (CCPs) and how they mitigate counterparty risk. Attendees will explore the entire trade lifecycle, from execution to final settlement, across various asset classes including equities, fixed income, derivatives, and foreign exchange.

Key regulatory frameworks, such as G20 reforms, the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), the Dodd-Frank Act, and the evolving move towards T+1 settlement processes will be extensively covered. Participants will also be introduced to advanced margining methodologies, including the Standard Portfolio Analysis of Risk (SPAN) and Value-at-Risk (VaR)-based models.

Additionally, the workshop delves into emerging trends impacting post-trade processing, such as the implementation of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

Tailored for risk managers, traders, compliance officers, and clearing professionals, this workshop empowers participants to adeptly navigate the continually evolving clearing and settlement landscape.

Course Outcomes:

Attain a thorough understanding of the clearing and settlement process, delving into the trade lifecycle stages, including pre-trade, execution, post-trade clearing, collateral management, and settlement across diverse asset classes (equities, fixed income, derivatives, FX, and repos).

Develop skills to assess settlement risks and understand mitigation strategies, identifying risks like principal risk, replacement cost risk, liquidity risk, and Herstatt risk, while exploring techniques such as Delivery versus Payment (DvP), Payment versus Payment (PvP), netting, and collateral optimization.

Comprehend the critical role of CCPs; review their key operations, risk management frameworks (including default waterfall techniques and stress testing), and their significance in mitigating systemic risk.

Harness margining methodologies by contrasting standard margining with portfolio margining, and understanding SPAN and VaR-based models, bolstered by case studies on margin calculations.

Analyze significant regulatory and technological trends: appreciate the impacts of pivotal regulatory frameworks like EMIR, Dodd-Frank, Basel III, and G20 on clearing operations, alongside innovative solutions like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), T+1, and AI-driven approaches.

Who Should Attend:

Professionals from or involved with:

Clearing houses

Prime Brokers and Derivative Clearing Brokers

Clearing and Settlement

Custodians

Counterparty Risk Management

Back and Middle Office Operations

Fund Administrators

Compliance and Risk Management

Audit

IT

Key Topics Covered:

Comprehensive Overview of Clearing and Settlement Processes

Asset Class Specific Flows Analysis

Importance of Risk Management

Key Challenges in Modern Systems

Roles in the Clearing and Settlement Ecosystem

Central Clearing Counterparties (CCPs)

Central Security Depositories (CSD)

Clearing Members

Settlement Cycles and Global Trends

Settlement Risk and Mitigation

Settlement Risk Analysis

Failures and Mitigation Mechanisms

Risk Management in Central Counterparties

Portfolio Margining Methodologies

Impact of Key Regulations

EMIR, Dodd-Frank, and Basel III

Technological Advancements

DLT & Blockchain Impact

T+1 & Instant Settlement Trends

AI and Big Data Technologies

Case Studies and Real Life Examples

